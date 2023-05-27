The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

I recently had the great joy to spend a week in Washington D.C. with my youngest daughter. The National Mall is a marvel of information and inspiration. Our time spent in the museums and walking the two mile long mall was wonderful. What strikes me in retrospect is the emergence of a cabal of predominantly under-educated, white men who want to subvert the principles on which this nation was founded.

In the National Archives, we were able to see the Declaration of Independence and the Constitution. Having just personally viewed the original document, I know that the Constitution does not begin with the words “We, a few ignorant, bigoted white guys, do hereby proclaim that the rest of you need to do as we say and women especially need to stay in their place and listen to us because we know more than any of you.”

In front of the Lincoln Memorial are monuments to those who gave their lives in WWI, WWII, Korea, and Viet Nam. A short metro ride will get you to Arlington National Cemetery where row upon row of white grave markers, gleaming in the morning sun, are another reminder of the sacrifice that men and women have made to keep our country free from tyranny and to help others achieve freedom.

After almost 250 years, we see an America that is being overtaken by a few men who want to reshape this country in the manner of an authoritarian regime. Men and women did not give their lives in war so that a few politicians could tell the rest of us what to read, what to think, what to believe, and how to live.

In a few weeks time we will celebrate Memorial Day and then Independence Day. The America in which I was raised was founded on the principles of freedom to choose our own path, to practice a religion if we so chose, but more importantly to strive to be part of a great nation that saw everyone as equal in all aspects of their lives.

We have seen the emergence of politicians who are willing to subvert truth in order to gain personal stature by preying on the ignorance, religious beliefs and vulnerabilities of those they purportedly want to save from some great evil.