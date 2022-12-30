 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
TUCSON OPINION

Local Opinion: We're looking for next generation of leaders to help refugees

The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

No fruit left behind is so much more than a tag line for Iskashitaa Refugee Network (IRN).

Our mission of integrating UN refugees and asylum seekers into Southern Arizona, strengthening local food systems, and utilizing surplus food is as important now as it was 19 years ago when I founded the organization.

Our innovative food-centered programs emphasize education, entrepreneurship, leadership, and English-language practice to build the skills necessary towards self-sufficiency. We are an inter-generational group of refugees and volunteers who harvest, rescue, and redistribute over 170,000 pounds of unwanted produce annually from property owners, orchards, and farms. This backyard bounty is shared with refugees, families, and other partners, including food banks, shelters, and tribes, providing nutritious food to families.

Our programs are designed to empower refugees, provide them with a way to give back, build community and networks in this new land. Our volunteers experience the joy of working, learning, laughing, and being with these global friends, these citizens-to-be, while logging thousands of volunteer hours each year.

The Southern Arizona community is a richer, more diverse, community when all cultures are embraced. In the 19 years of experience in refugee post-resettlement assistance we have worked with 44 different ethnic groups. Through our programs we work to educate the public about the need to buy local, eat local, save water, compost, recycle, and learn multicultural approaches/techniques for food preservation. This helps lead to year-round food security, in addition to promoting healthy eating and cooking.

By using the common denominator of food, we transcend language, culture and traditions, helping us to learn from each other, while educating about wasted food and making pivotal actions for positive change.

Iskashitaa Refugee Network understands the importance of the social justice part of our mission: furthering equity, social justice, human rights, and cultural understanding. We see food insecurity as a factor in how our society treats its citizens.

There is a need for leadership in this important area, and we are looking to the next generation to take up this mantle.

The family of Jim and Robbie Dick, longtime Tucson residents and supporters of IRN as well as many local and international causes, has funded a yearly scholarship, this being the second year, for Tucson-area high school seniors. The Jim and Robbie Dick Memorial Social Justice Scholarship has started taking applications Dec. 1 with a deadline of March 15, 2023. For further information, eligibility requirements, and online application go to www.iskashitaa.org/scholarship.

As stated before, no fruit left behind, means so much more than fruit. We are building future leaders, harvesting hope, and empowering many dreams. You can join our Network at www.iskashitaa.org.

Dr. Barbara Eiswerth, PhD, founder and executive director of the Iskashitaa Refugee Network.

