The upcoming visit of an old friend from Australia reminded me of a question he posed some 15 years ago on an atoll in the central Pacific. The subject of guns in the USA came up. As an active-duty commander in the Royal Australian Navy, he was puzzled by the need of many Americans to possess so many military-style guns, and to vigorously defend the right to keep them. Even as a Vietnam veteran I was at a loss to provide an answer. Fear of crime alone was not sufficient enough.

The bills considered by our current legislature are divisive and frightening to some. They may help to crystalize a more comprehensive answer to the commander’s question. Today many of us resist change unless it is validated by our confirmation bias of online news or entertainment. Perhaps we are frightened by the prospects of the inevitable evolution of systems, whether cultural, social, environmental, scientific or political. History suggests that change can be positively managed over time. When powerful forces co-opt change to suit their own ends, the opposite may occur.

Our own democracy has been a great example of a political system which evolved successfully, and managed to avoid becoming an authoritarian, truth-denying, repressive disaster. The Founding Fathers understood that a new, diverse and dynamic nation would evolve with time. They realized it was not, and would never be, static. The Constitution would need to evolve. Lincoln believed that the Thirteenth Amendment was consistent with the basic principles upon which the nation was founded and necessary for preserving the fabric of society. The ratification of that amendment came towards the end of a Civil War that unleashed an ugly divisiveness enduring until today. Fears notwithstanding, we are still here as a nation and have made unparalleled progress socially, economically, educationally and scientifically. Why allow fears and divisions stoked by opportunists drive us back to the 1850’s?

The issues of gun reform, climate, immigration, the freedom to vote openly and honestly, or the right to learn the truth about one’s heritage, sexuality, society and personal health contain examples of change. They should be allowed to evolve in a way best suited for the vast majority, not managed to quell the fears of the few with dominating power over politics and information.

When my Aussie friend arrives, and the question comes up again, I hope my answer is that gun reform is just one manifestation of our fear of changes that divide us. To paraphrase the Reverend Martin Luther King, the natural arc of the universe bends towards change, so lean in, bear down and don’t be so afraid.