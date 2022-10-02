Local Opinion: What did you learn in school today?

The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

As the midterm elections near, voters are deluged with claims that “woke” educators and their Democratic enablers use public schools as radical laboratories teaching children to loathe themselves for being white and to disrespect their country. Sex education allegedly “grooms” pupils to follow a homosexual or transgender lifestyle.

Many Republican legislators and candidates in Arizona, as in several states, have denounced Critical Race Theory (CRT) and transwomen participating in high school sports as threats to the republic. They have promoted initiatives such as “patriotic education” and versions of Florida’s “don’t say gay” laws as antidotes.

Alas, this inflammatory rhetoric is hardly new. During the 1950s and early-1960s, amidst the Cold War, teachers were routinely accused of spreading subversive ideas among vulnerable youth.

Arizona, like most states, required teachers and other public employees to sign loyalty oaths, attesting they were not members of the Communist Party or many other groups. Some jurisdictions went further, requiring all state-licensed professionals, including barbers and professional wrestlers, to sign loyalty oaths.

Then, like now, it hardly mattered that the threat of domestic subversion (as distinct from the external Soviet threat) was no more real than fears of insidious “groomers” or Satanic pedophiles lurking in shadows behind the shelves of school libraries conspiring to foist dangerous books on vulnerable children.

CRT, the current educational bogey man, is a methodology originally developed in law schools. It examines how laws and policies may have intended or unintended racially disparate impacts. A typical example I’ve used in my college U.S. history classes is the National Highway System begun in 1956. Although the law had no overt racial content, it impacted urban minority communities in profound ways. Since highway builders were required to economize by plotting roads along the least expensive routes, in cities that path routinely led through minority communities where property values were low. In cities such as Miami, this resulted in expressways either demolishing minority enclaves or fracturing them with multilane highways. There are many similar “race neutral” policies, such as zoning codes prohibiting multi-unit construction, that differentially impact minorities.

Acknowledging these facts neither “shames” white students nor undermines American ideals. Rather, it calls on us to recognize the complex role of race in so many aspects of our national life. Nevertheless, in Arizona and other states legislators have moved to ban CRT without understanding it and to shift public education funding towards unregulated private and religious schools. Some conservatives counter the left’s appeal of “defund the police” with a cry to “defund the schools.”

In the early-1960s, in response to loyalty oaths and mounting attacks on public schools by groups such as the John Birch Society — that era’s equivalent of QAnon — resulting from court rulings against segregation, Tom Paxton penned a song popularized by the iconic folk singer Pete Seeger called “What Did You Learn in School Today?” Even on paper, its lyrical parody of patriotic education rings out.

“What did you learn in school today/Dear little boy of mine?/I learned that Washington never told a lie/I learned that soldiers seldom die/I learned that everybody’s free/And that’s what my teacher said to me/That’s what I learned in school.

I learned that policemen are my friends/I learned that justice never ends/I learned that murderers die for their crimes/Even if we make a mistake sometimes/That’s what I learned in school.

I learned our Government must be strong/It’s always right and never wrong/Our leaders are the best of men/And we elect them again and again/That’s what I learned in school!”

By the time I signed my first teaching contract at the University of Arizona in 1974, the required loyalty oath had been significantly altered. I simply had to affirm that I had no intention of violently overthrowing the government. An easy call.

I worry, however, that if the more extreme candidates for state government are elected, a new generation of educators will be forced to swear their antipathy towards Critical Race Theory and other “subversive” concepts and to present in their classrooms an updated version of “What Did You Learn in School Today?”