Local Opinion: What 'High Crimes and Misdemeanors' really means

Those troublesome words “high crimes and misdemeanors” will busy the news again, now that the U.S. House has sent two articles of impeachment against President Trump to the Senate. So what did the Founders have in mind when they penned, “The President, Vice President and all civil officers of the United States shall be removed from Office on Impeachment for, and Conviction of, Treason, Bribery, or other High Crimes and Misdemeanors”?
Obviously, treason is the betrayal of one’s country — slipping nuclear secrets to the enemy. Bribery, a term derived from English law, was widely understood in 1787 to be an official’s misuse of public power for a private gain.
But contrary to partisan wishful thinking, “high crimes and misdemeanors” does not refer to punishable criminal behavior. No crime is required to impeach. Steeped in irony and drawn from English parliamentary history, where it first came into usage in 1386, the phrase was adopted to redress political overreach. Just as not every criminal act — take car theft — is impeachable, an impeachable offense is not necessarily criminal in nature.
In “The Federalist” (popularly known as “The Federalist Papers”), the extraordinary collection of essays written by James Madison, Alexander Hamilton, and John Jay to promote ratification of the Constitution, Hamilton explained, in No. 65, that “high crimes and misdemeanors” refers to “offenses which proceed from the misconduct of public men, or, in other words, from the abuse or violation of some public trust.” A high official’s use of office to gain personal advantage, such as corruption of the electoral process, is, argued Hamilton, “injurious to society itself,” and thus impeachable.
Fearing retaliation by their political enemies, some Founders had reservations about the remedy, countering with “just throw the rascal out when he runs for re-election.” “Not sufficient security,” retorted Madison, to which Ben Franklin reputedly added, “Might not a president favor impeachment over his assassination?”
At the Philadelphia Convention, recalls Jeffrey Engel, author of “Impeachment: An American History,” Madison and his fellow proponents cited examples of “high crimes and misdemeanors.” “What if a president works with a foreign power? Well, then of course he should be impeached. What if a president decides to try and make money in office? Well, then he must be impeached. What if a president lies as part of his campaign? … Well, then of course he should be impeached.”
Princeton University historian Sean Wilentz sums it concisely: “Imagine something that you can’t imagine George Washington doing.” Washington was the archetype of what a president of the new United States of America should always be.
Indisputably — no “fake news” this time — President Trump pressured Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to dig up dirt on his political rival Joe Biden and his son, and announce publicly a criminal investigation into the Bidens, in exchange for an Oval Office meeting and the release of congressionally appropriated military aid. Aid badly needed by an American ally to defend against Russian aggression.
Does this not amount to “bribery” and “high crimes and misdemeanors” under the Founders’ precious constitutional legacy? Does not President Trump miss the first condition of his calling — unimpeachable character? Doesn’t the republic deserve better?
Gary Fry grew up in Tucson and lives in Hereford. He practiced law in Phoenix for 40 years before retirement.