Local Opinion: What I'd like for Christmas

With Christmas coming, it’s time to finalize our wish lists. Here’s mine.

Not necessarily topping my list, but the first to come to mind is this: I wish the 2024 presidential race would not include any candidates named Bush, Trump, Clinton, Biden, Sanders or Warren.

True, these politicians have their fans, but I’m ready to move on. As we face the next 20 months of campaigning, Americans could benefit from some new leadership, instead of the same ol’ same ol’.

Second — a wish I’ve made before without success — I wish we as a society would stop treating the entertainment industry as some ultra-special, gifted class.

It’s not that the industry doesn’t have value. Good movies, music, theater and such can enrich and enlighten. But the gushing idolatry so often evident among Americans for actors and others in the entertainment industry reflects a set of values that’s embarrassing.

That’s especially true when the celebrities’ opinions on topics about which they have no expertise — such as medicine, science and politics — are treated as national news.

Along those same lines, I wish people were half as concerned about the health of low-income children as they are about the health of the NFL quarterbacks on their favorite teams.

I wish people clearly understood the difference between the national debt and the budget deficit, as well as the burden we’re dumping on generations of Americans.

The budget deficit is the amount of money that the federal government loses on a yearly basis: All revenue minus all expenses. For fiscal year 2022, that was $1.38 trillion. The debt (totaling about $31 trillion) is the cumulative total of all that deficit spending, as well as all the interest payments taxpayers face to pay off the debt.

I wish the science and scientists who have helped make food abundant and affordable — even at today’s prices — would focus more on taste.

The agriculture-science collaborations in this country, and globally, have produced impressive achievements, providing the nation with abundant and relatively affordable food, with more variety than anyone could have imagined even 50 years ago.

And Americans spend less — again, even at today’s prices — on groceries than people in most countries. It’s truly a marvel.

But as science and producers team up, flavor seems to lose out to other qualities, such as appearance, transportability and shelf life. So the tomatoes look better than they taste, and the same is true of a lot of other fresh food. I’d like taste to be given more emphasis.

I wish more people appreciated vaccines. The successes of vaccines in the 20th century saved millions of people from death or permanent disabilities. But we’re so complacent about those gains that we risk a hundred years of health care progress.

I wish cable TV personalities and other political activists would stop spinning criminal investigations related to former president Donald Trump and Hunter Biden, son of President Joe Biden.

Let law enforcement do their jobs. Justice and the nation would be best served if partisan spinners and TV talking heads would stop trying to persuade America that investigations into their guy (or his family members) are unfair and political, while investigations into their political opponents (or their family members) must be intensified and escalated.

I wish the best to newspapers, and especially their newsrooms. Journalists today are battling not only changing news habits among Americans but also counterproductive, short-sighted management decisions from their corporate leaders.

