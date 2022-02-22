Local Opinion: What is democracy? We must continually define it

The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:
What is democracy?
My 82-year-old mother, a naturalized U.S. citizen born in Mexico and living in the United States for 50 years, asked me that question over lunch recently.
¿Que es democracia? she asked, saying that she and her friends at the neighborhood senior center on Tucson’s south side have been talking about it – wondering and worrying about it – in light of the current political atmosphere.
The inquiry, profound in its simplicity, was more than a question, really. It was her summary of where we are as a country, at the edge of who knows what fate. As a naturalized citizen and a woman of color, my worry is visceral, for my mother, my sisters, myself and millions.
In response to my mother’s question, after a palpable pause to collect my thoughts and put aside my astonishment, I said: Democracy is your Social Security and Medicare. Democracy is your right to vote and have a say in the direction of government. It’s your freedom to go where you want – the senior center or meeting me for lunch, for example – when you want.
It’s freedom, I told her.
She listened thoughtfully and said with hesitance possibly born of her anxiety, “Si, esos son muy importantes. Necesito decir mis amigas.” Yes, those are very important. I need to tell my friends.
Instant, simple civics lesson. Or was it?
After we parted, I continued to ponder what she had asked, why she asked it and her somewhat flat response to my answer. That led me to further explore an answer, in the context of mine and my family members’ lives.
What is democracy?
Democracy is the freedom to get an education and contribute to society. Three of my sisters and I have done just that; among us, we have earned five master’s degrees and one Ph.D., all of which serve us well in our lives. Another sister, with her husband, has had the freedom to skillfully rear two boys to adulthood and self-sufficiency and to be eagerly awaiting the April arrival of her first grandchild.
Democracy is the freedom that led my parents to emigrate from Mexico because they saw the United States as a better way of life for them and their children. The chance for freedom north of the border was more readily apparent than what they saw in their homeland.
In this, his adopted country, my father experienced democracy giving him the freedom to start a business and succeed through hard work and innate intelligence, despite his having dropped out of school after the third grade.
Democracy is all of that and more, I said to myself.
Yet, my mother’s question nagged at me, and I began spiraling, considering how close we seem to be to losing what we have. I need to resume the conversation with her, in hopes of removing confusion and worry, for her sake and mine, despite each day seeming to bring another threat to my definition of democracy.
The latest is a bill, quashed for now, to allow the Legislature to override the popular vote and install its own “winners.” By the way, Mom, that’s not democracy.
This led me to think that perhaps the question she was really asking is how much longer will we have a democracy? It is at risk of being openly eroded through the above-mentioned legislation, more voter suppression, eliminating women’s right to choose, attacks on the “common welfare” promised in the Constitution and other actions.
The political landscape is littered with uncertainty, confusion, fear and anxiety, all of which led my mother to ask her question in the first place.
What is democracy? It is our freedom, including the freedom to continue defining the broadest definition of liberty, so we can fend off these threats and preserve it for ourselves and all.
Shraddha Hilda Oropeza is an entrepreneur and advocate for women of color. She owns Mindful Yoga Studio in the Iron Horse neighborhood.