The following column is the opinion and analysis of the writer.
Our Family Services lauds the Tucson Police Department for proactively working to protect LGBTQ youth, and we recognize that by using the “Safe Place” name, it may result in confusion for the public. Our Family Services has been implementing the National Safe Place model since the 1980s in partnership with businesses and nonprofits throughout Tucson and large swaths of Pima County.
Each school year, we hold presentations for thousands of local teens, where they learn that if they’re facing any kind of crisis, they can go into any building with a Safe Place sign and they will receive help within 30 minutes.
Safe Place businesses post a yellow and black diamond sign on their property with an image of a house that says “Safe Place,” most commonly recognized from being on the face of QuikTrip locations as well as dozens of other local organizations. When young people ages 12 to 17 say they need a safe place, on-site staff are trained to call Our Family Services’ 24-hour teen homeless shelter. The Safe Place businesses give the youth a glass of water and a cool place to sit. Our Family Services’ staff show up within 30 minutes, day or night, and take the youth to the shelter where next steps are assessed for longer-term support.
Imagine you’re a teenager being told by your family that you have to leave home because they can’t afford to take care of you anymore. Or you’re running away because the streets seem safer than an abusive home. Maybe your parents went to jail and there’s no one to take care of you. You are absolutely alone in the world. These are real-life experiences of teens who have sought help through the national “Safe Place” program.
Last year, Our Family Services’ teen shelter provided a temporary home to over 100 teens who couldn’t go home for whatever reason. These are teens who might otherwise be on the streets and highly vulnerable to predatory adults and unconscionable acts such as sex trafficking. Currently 1 in 5 youths who enter our Reunion House shelter self-identify as LGBTQ+.
As mentioned in a recent Star article — the TPD program’s intention is to provide respite for LGBTQ youths from hate speech and hate crime — and most of the businesses engaged are located along the Fourth Avenue corridor. In contrast, the National Safe Place model links teens in crisis (LGBTQ+ and otherwise) to a Safe Place to spend the night.
Confusion around the “Safe Place” name may create unnecessary competition and a perception of mutual exclusion. For example, one possible partner recently told us they might not be able to join the national Safe Place program because they were already part of TPD’s efforts.
There is no reason a business can’t provide a temporary respite for LBGTQ youths and also serve as a linkage for homeless teens to find emergency shelter. Juxtaposition of these two names inadvertently undermines the impact of both causes.
In the past year, Our Family Services has welcomed nine new businesses and nonprofits into the national Safe Place program, further building our community network, which totals 37 Safe Place sites, for teens in crisis.