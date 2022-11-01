 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
RIO RICO OPINION

Local Opinion: What the November elections are really about

The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

I have voted in every election for the last 50 years. Candidates from both parties used to at least pretend to care for what was best for our country. However, the Republicans have now dropped all pretense about caring what is best for the country. Their sole focus is to gain and exercise power, regardless of the consequences to our country.

Our Constitution’s Preamble clearly states the guiding principles under which our country was founded: “We the People of the United States, in Order to form a more perfect Union, establish Justice, insure domestic Tranquility, provide for the common defence, promote the general Welfare, and secure the Blessings of Liberty to ourselves and our Posterity, do ordain and establish this Constitution for the United States of America.”

The behavior and stated positions of the Republican candidates and party in 2022 are in direct conflict with these guiding principles. Consequently, the November 2022 election is not really about inflation or the economy or the border. The November election is about what kind of country we want; a country governed by people who follow the Constitution’s guiding principles or a country governed by people who ignore those principles in exchange for power.

Based on the factual evidence, placing any current Republican candidates in any elected office at any level of government in the 2022 election means:

You want elected officials who will make you feel good rather than tell you the truth. The election fraud Big Lie has zero factual basis. Republicans filed 62 election fraud lawsuits only to have 61 rejected for “providing no evidence to support the claims” and the one lawsuit considered did not result in any changes to vote totals. Teaching all of history, both good and bad, is not Critical Race Theory, it’s about understanding the past so we don’t make the same mistakes again.

You approve of passing laws based solely on lies. For example, using the Big Lie as the reason to pass laws making it as difficult as possible to vote including eliminating “no excuse” mail-in voting, which has been used in Arizona for decades, establishing mechanisms to overturn election results that are not to your liking, and replacing machine vote tabulation with hand counts. Or using the lie that Social Security and Medicare contribute to government debt as the reason to cut these programs on which over 65 million people depend.

You approve of attacking the guiding principle of “securing the Benefits of Liberty” by passing laws eliminating rights with which you disagree. Rights you are willing to limit range from our ability to make our own decisions regarding our health care including abortion, who we can love, what we do in the privacy of our own homes, how we plan our own family, the books our children can read, the range of ideas our children can be exposed to, and more.

You approve of funneling tax dollars collected from all Arizona taxpayers to private (including religious) organizations under the guise of “school choice” (a practice completely at odds with the separation of church and state defined in the Constitution and which research has found does not lead to better academic outcomes for anyone).

As far as I can tell, every Republican candidate running for office in Arizona fully supports the above positions, though some have tried to hide or downplay their support when it did not play so well to a larger audience than their base. On the other hand, no Democratic candidate running for office in Arizona supports any of the above positions.

Fundamentally, your 2022 vote will either support the “let’s burn it all down just because” party or support the “let’s continue to make our country even better for all tomorrow than it is today” party. It is critical to deny extremist Republicans access to public office in 2022. The future of our country depends on it.

Dean Hahn-Carlson

Dean Hahn-Carlson is a 70-year-old, retired, married, white, male, registered voter with three daughters, four granddaughters and a grandson. He lives in Rio Rico.

