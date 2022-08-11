 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
TUCSON OPINION

Local Opinion: What would Washington think of Trump?

The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

In 1789, American citizens celebrated the ballot-box tally for our first elected leader, George Washington. Eleven score and 10-plus years have passed since that defining moment when voters (albeit, white male landowners) chose the person they respected as the consummate leader best able to hold the reins of the dynamic, democratic experiment unfolding before their eyes.

Looking back, what criteria were critically important for those very first citizens to vote for POTUS 1 (President of the United States). Luckily, one only has to read Mason Locke (Parson) Weems’ 1809 biography “The Life of Washington” to get a sense of the nation’s zeitgeist at the time. Weems made it abundantly clear that George’s elders knew that being truthful and having integrity were vital qualities for a boy to embody and foster into adulthood in order to marshal mutual peer reverence and respect.

Cut to 2020. POTUS 45 lost his re-election bid to President Biden. During his first term, Trump spewed on average 15 gross exaggerations every day — now well over 30,000 lies in total.

At the time, should we the citizens of our democratic republic have continued to look the other way despite our constant disgust and shock of the indecent actions coming from the Oval Office? Should our elected leaders be allowed to openly and directly lie to the American people? Should we have laws against such actions?

Let’s step back and ask what would George Washington think? If you read Weems, one gets the sense that POTUS 1 would probably call POTUS 45 the most shameful, buffle-headed person (a slang word popular in the late 1700s that meant “idiot.”) to hold office. Trump’s habitual lying is the main argument to profess his actions as being tantamount to sedition, especially now after learning of Trump’s refusal to stop his planned insurrection.

Trump’s daily intentional lying and volley of threats to the American people are juvenile, despicable, and grandiloquent nonsense – not to mention a window into Trump’s dark-triad soul. For the first time in our brief history, descriptions like habitual liar, racist, misogynist, and bigot regularly accompany the descriptive narrative of our nation’s highest officer. At what point will Congress stand with “We The People” and hold POTUS 45 accountable for his habitual lying and divisive verbiage?

Simply put, President Trump has failed the POTUS 1 litmus test: Trump cannot open his mouth without lying and spreading fear and hate like a tyrant, hence, he cannot be trusted to hold any public office. After 230 years of growing pains, our democratic experiment struggles once again, but this time it is Lincoln’s worst fear that comes to fruition — partisan politics suffocating our governance from the inside out.

Trump’s daily trolling for accolades is unrelenting. Here in 2022, Trump continues to cry out his “big lie” about a stolen election. The division Trump verbally stitches into our nation’s multicultural fabric is leading to a stroppy end of our three separate but equal governing bodies. America teeters on the edge of a major political, civil, and moral paradigm shift because of Trump.

Here is where the rubber hits the road locally. His big lie has hoodwinked Arizona’s Goldwater Republicans. Now, he demands everyone take a loyalty oath to his person — not the Constitution. As a veteran, I will never forget him calling Sen. John McCain a loser for being a POW. Now, gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake has swallowed Trump’s Kool-Aid and vociferously spreads his corrosive nonsense in order to get herself elected.

Voting is the sharpest instrument in our country’s democratic toolshed — the only tool designed to excise retrograde partisan pestilence. If they move forward, their divisive posture sadistically promotes an unobstructed lane for those willing to hate. The clock ticks. Actions are necessary. We the people need to stand unified in defiance to their lies, their hate, their immorality, and their desire to end our democratic experiment.

Kenneth Mowbray

Kenneth Mowbray is a Tucson native, a U.S. Navy veteran, and has a doctorate in anthropology from Rutgers University.

Catch the latest in Opinion

