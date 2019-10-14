The following column is the opinion and analysis of the writer.
I’ve been considering the life of Black Kettle. He survived Sand Creek in 1864. This was a battle or a massacre depending on which side of American history you favor, as there are two very different and distinct sides.
American history can be seen from two camps, both of which must be considered. Those who see the American experiment as being born in the east and that spread our values west fits into a long view from Europe of political prowess and economic strength. Some see a validation of origins.
Alternately, there is a vantage point that sees Europe landing and forcing its values in a pincer from the east and the south. In science, this is a natural migration, in history, though it is a series of events leading to the current whole.
A scientific interpretation of our history favors the latter vantage, though we can only understand the whole story and how it occurred through history. History that’s denied is bound to be repeated.
Black Kettle took a chance on America. He was a peacemaker who understood that American migration, backed by the American military, was far too much for the divided peoples of the Cheyenne and Arapaho. Further, native peoples as a whole were not united and the chance for that unity had died with Tecumseh of the Shawnee in 1813.
Gold in the Rockies and the violation of the Treaty of Fort Laramie would lead to the massacre of women and children at Sand Creek. Even after, Black Kettle would bet on America and sign further treaties, understanding that there was little choice. He would die at the hands of Custer’s 7th Cavalry at the Battle or massacre of the Washita River in 1868. Once again, the interpretation is left to a historic vantage point.
We need to remember that when all this was happening, there was a strong disagreement within the American people regarding our national behavior and how it was building our legacy. It is also important to understand that Black Kettle took a chance on American Foreign Policy and was betrayed.
Enter the Kurds in our modern day. An estimated 11,000 Kurdish fighters died fighting with and for the United States against ISIS. They are currently being repaid for that fraternity by Turkish guns at the aim of a NATO ally and with the approval of the President of the United States.
Our current President comes from a long tradition in America of breaking treaties. He’s as American as apple pie, but so is Black Kettle. It is important to note that, once again, there is a strong opposition to this policy and that is part of American history also. The remaining question refers to the extent to which this current history will determine our future, as the Kurd’s future is certain.
There is a basic difference between those of us who believe that the true measure of the American experiment is in our might and those of us who measure it in our right. Our founders brought to the world an interesting idea that all are equal. Our betrayal of that ideal is what makes an understanding of America’s promise so heartbreaking.
If we are all equal, then the Kurds are equal, and we must decide how we would react, if the circumstances were reversed. The same for Black Kettle, the same for our poor, for our dispossessed and the same for those approaching our borders, seeking our assistance.
We need to ask ourselves, “Are we a people?” If so, “What kind of people are we?”