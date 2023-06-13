The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

Re: the May 27, 2021 article “Trust in medical practice easily eroded.”

About a year ago, I published an article concerning my husband’s discovery that he had a leaky mitral valve in his heart. Without treatment, he could easily die of congestive heart failure. We sought the advice of a physician who offered to enter my 86-year-old spouse in a study, saying “You’ll have a 50/50 chance of getting mitral valve clips versus open heart surgery.” We said, “We are not gambling on my husband’s life. There will be no open-heart surgery” — and out we walked. Later I found that this doctor received up to $8000 for every patient he referred to this study. The motive for his recommendation was all too clear.

In my previous article I expressed concern about the potential loss of trust in the medical profession if money was going to be the prime motivator for medical recommendations. A surprising number of readers sent messages expressing similar concerns. This potential loss of trust was also in my mind when I first read about the looming influence of AI and Chat GPT. In recent months, an enormous amount of material has been published on that topic, with perhaps a preponderance of negative. It now appears that even the creators of this game-changer have had second thoughts and have asked the government for oversight — although these same creators show no signs of desisting from their ongoing work to “improve” their creation.

Unfortunately, thanks to Chat GPT, the loss of trust in the originality and reliability of published articles — among other human communications — has already begun. How can anyone know at this point whether a published article is genuine or simply a product of AI? How can we know whether what is written, either online or in print, is true? Even Google has now backtracked on its previous policy and will allow untrue and discredited assertions about political issues to be posted — in the name of “free speech.” Is Chat GPT “free speech”?

If this is not as yet a sufficient attack on trust, I now come to an Editorial written by H. Holden Thorp and published in the 5 May 2023 edition of Science. According to this article, entitled “The College Board Can’t be Trusted,” Thorpe relates the sad tale of the politicization of the College Board, the organization trusted for decades to produce and oversee Advanced Placement pre-college courses as well as the SAT exam that colleges have depended upon for making admissions decisions. After detailing the actions of the College Board regarding an AP course in African American studies, Thorpe concludes, “The corruption of the College Board is appalling. It simply cannot be trusted, and academia must stop relying on it to make important decisions about education.” These are unequivocal words that — yet again — express the loss of trust in what has long been perceived as an unshakable institution.

A society that no longer can trust itself to be reliable, honest, open and dedicated to the well-being of that society is a society in sharp decline. If I cannot trust my doctors, the articles I read in hitherto respectable newspapers and journals, or even the College Board that acts as a gateway to college admissions, just what can I trust? Religion? With the recent revelations of abuse of children by priests, and by the refusal of the Catholic church to deal effectively with such abuse, can even the Church be trusted in these perilous times?

I wish I could end with some miraculous solution, but I cannot. The future of our country, and especially of our trust in its institutions, is not looking rosy. It is up to those of us dedicated to honesty and unbiased assessment, based on documented facts, to maintain our integrity, our trustworthiness, and our ethical standards. Doing this might keep the wolf at bay, at least for the foreseeable future.