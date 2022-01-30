Local Opinion: Whistle-stop campaign could reboot Biden's presidency

The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:
Old-timers, like this writer, remember when Harry Truman succeeded to the presidency upon the death of Franklin Delano Roosevelt on April 12, 1945. Soon thereafter, World War II ended on Sept. 2, 1945. I was 12 years old.
Many observers, including me, have long considered Harry Truman to be one of America’s most outstanding presidents. Harry Truman led the U.S. through the end of World War II and into the peace planning, including reconstructions around the globe, for a stable world. We respected him for his candor and no-nonsense approach to his job, like when he proclaimed the “the buck stops here.”
During a 1948 campaign speech, a supporter yelled out, “Give ‘em Hell, Harry!” Harry Truman replied, “I don’t give them hell. I just tell the truth about them, and they think it’s hell.” The tagline “Give ‘em Hell, Harry!” embodied the average American’s respect for Truman’s straight-from-the-shoulder demeanor.
Most people see Joe Biden as the same sort of mensch as Harry Truman. Biden grew up unprivileged in blue-collar Scranton, Pennsylvania, and never forgot his humble roots. Personable Joe dedicated most of his adult life to public service as a politician who strove for consensus. He quietly and effectively reached across the aisle to craft deals to benefit his constituents and his nation. Unlike Harry Truman, Biden avoided the “give ‘em hell” approach for more quiet diplomacy.
People admired Biden’s character as a decent, caring man and respected his lifetime of public service. One reason Biden won by such a huge majority in 2020 was because many Americans saw him as the antithesis of the egomaniacal and bungling liar Donald Trump. Nevertheless, the fact that down-ballot Democrats couldn’t ride his coattails to similar stellar victories indicated that there was less nationwide affinity to his party’s policies and platform than for Joe.
Because Biden ended up with such slim majorities in Congress, his landslide victory should not necessarily be considered a ringing endorsement of his and his party’s platform and agenda. Yet, polls indicate that most voters like his proposals. But Biden has had difficulty enacting many of them because of: Republican intransigence; the default veto power of Sens. Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema; and a lack of rousing public support due, in large part, to his arcane and complicated bills. Those bills do not lend themselves to sound-bite explanations. Biden has failed to communicate the details of his arcane and complicated plans in more simple terms that voters might readily understand and, probably, to which they would give rousing support.
Many presidents had incorporated some version of an abbreviated whistle-stop campaign into their political strategies, but none used this technique to reach out to voters in small towns across the U.S. like Harry Truman did in his win in 1948.
Biden could most effectively communicate with the masses, while garnering extensive positive media coverage, if he moved the Oval Office out of the White House and into a railroad car. Such a dramatic and decisive move would enable Biden to fulfill his presidential duties to lead the nation while simultaneously conducting a whistle-stop campaign to hamlets and cities across the land.
Truman overcame overwhelming odds in 1948 to save his presidency and to go on to a stellar term benefiting the U.S. and the world with his overwhelmingly successful whistle-stop campaign.
Truman’s gutsy move is a convincing and dramatic example of the kind of attention-grabbing determination Biden must demonstrate to: recapture the initiative; to garner positive media headlines and TV sound bites; to save his presidency; and to be able to complete his visionary agenda to benefit all of us.
Paul Morton Ganeles is a retired hospital CFO, U.S. agency chairman and CPA. He lives in Tucson.