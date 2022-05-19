Local Opinion: Whole life is the name of the game

The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

Many recent opinion pieces have started off with a call to mutual respect about the moral complications of abortion. This is good and broadly welcomed.

However, many paint the pro-life/whole-life movement with the same broad brush of wanting to control women and/or make them second-class citizens. They imply all whole-life citizens are Republican theocrats bent on saving babies up to the moment of birth, but then ignoring them until they can vote. While I cannot speak for everyone in the community, this is not true of my organization, the Democrats for Life of America (www.democratsforlife.org).

We Democrats for Life are united in our mission to protect pre-born life and provide every pregnant woman with the opportunity and support to bring new life into the world.

We want the government (and more broadly, society) to not only support pregnant women and their unborn babies, but mothers and their babies after they are born.

We encourage the government to support fathers, mothers and single people so they can start families while pursuing meaningful and affirming work and careers.

We advocate for universal access to health care, so people don’t have to choose between life and death, between food and medicine.

We seek to end the death penalty and the quasi-cultural death penalty for convicted felons, who serve their time but are prevented from rejoining society.

Above all, pro-life Democrats desire this important question be back in the hands of the people and not an unelected panel of judges.

The Supreme Court clearly made a mistake 50 years ago in Roe v. Wade when it took away these decisions from the public, and now we as a nation are so polarized that we often overlook the fact that there are real people involved in all aspects of the questions concerning abortion. This should not be about the next election. This should be about women, their families, and their children.

We would like our society to move on from this divisive fight and finally direct our collective focus on helping women who experience unplanned pregnancies. Our goal is to provide a culture where women have the means and ability to parent and never believe that abortion is their only option. Every life has value, no matter the circumstances surrounding conception.

Often the extremely difficult cases of pregnancies that arise from rape or incest are used to justify virtually no restrictions on ending fetal life. In a perfect world, we would like to see enough resources and support to provide women with every opportunity to choose to bring the child to term instead of abortion. Someone who has been through the trauma of rape or incest needs to be loved. Rather than offering abortion as the best or only option, society needs to listen and ask how we can be there both for and with her. A woman should know about resources and have a support network to help her heal and thrive.

Rape or incest or disability does not change or take away a person’s inherent dignity and worth. However, our organization will continue to support legislation, such as the Hyde Amendment, which includes a rape and incest exception.

We must remember these are real people we are talking about. They cannot and should not be used as a concept for a political tagline.

In our imperfect world, Democrats for Life of America works toward a society where all pregnant women, including victims of rape and incest, are offered real, meaningful choices. We are also striving to build a society where women and their children, both in the womb and in their homes, are all valued equally.

This is what I think it means to be pro-life for the whole-life. You may not agree, but that doesn’t make you a lesser person...or me a better one.

Wade Thompson, Colonel, USAF (retired) is a former A-10 pilot and Air Force leader. Working to expand the influence of a whole life ethic, Wade and his family live in Tucson.

