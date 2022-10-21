 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
TUCSON OPINION

Local Opinion: Why I am running for PCC Governing Board

Theresa Riel

The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

I am running for Pima Community College (PCC) Governing Board in District 2 because I love PCC, I understand the vital role it plays in our community, and I know how to make it an even stronger institution.

I taught at the college for more than 23 years, working with students to help them learn and grow. The education that students receive at PCC is first rate because of the incredibly talented, hardworking and committed faculty and staff. PCC’s Centers of Excellence highlight Chancellor Lambert’s ability to envision and implement innovative changes. These strengths and successes should be celebrated.

Unfortunately, that is not the complete story. PCC is facing internal turmoil, with multiple complaints from board members and employees alleging misconduct, lack of transparency and policy violations. The accrediting body just issued a finding regarding board divisions and dysfunction. Faculty groups filed two new complaints: one alleges policy violations that denied employees their right to participate in a board-approved process designed to ensure that employees have a voice in major college decisions, and a second alleges harassment, intimidation and retaliation against faculty leadership who have identified needed improvements.

People are also reading…

The internal turmoil is affecting the college’s ability to enact the Governing Board’s vision and the college’s mission. Thus far, the college has responded by attacking the messenger, denying, minimizing or changing the conversation.

As a parent and teacher, I know the best way to address discord is to listen first and establish trust. As a neighborhood leader, I know how to work through differences by treating people with dignity and respect. As a mathematics teacher, I always taught my students that there is more than one way to solve problems.

I will bring this open and flexible mindset to the Board and college as I strive to build a healthy internal climate at PCC that embraces change and values diverse voices to advance the college’s mission. I know the importance of building a shared understanding of the problems in order to develop effective solutions. This means an accurate and clear picture about the real, unvarnished trends in enrollment, employee compensation, and employee satisfaction. As a mathematician, I will bring a critical eye that will help us create this shared understanding.

I have knocked on literally thousands of doors in my district to speak directly to my constituents. Time and again, I have heard both stories of appreciation, but also frustrations that people have experienced with the college. I have listened to people’s successes as well as their disappointments with the college’s failures of accountability and transparency.

I pledge to create a climate where all of these voices are welcomed and valued. Together, we can build a brighter and stronger future for Pima Community College.

Theresa Riel was asked by the faculty association at Pima Community College to leave retirement and help improve the effectiveness of the Board. She is a candidate for the District 2 seat on the governing board.

