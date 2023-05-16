The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

Last August, it came to light the City of Tucson would post a $150 million budget surplus that, conceivably, could be used for discretionary purposes.

Why not anchor a new and distinctive metro cachet to one of the world’s most unique natural environments right on Tucson’s doorstep? Do this with an easy, quick, and cheap commuter air service to smaller Mexican airports up and down the Baja and Sea of Cortez. Smaller airports that various Mexican state governments in the region are starting to upgrade.

It doesn’t mean reinventing the airline wheel, nor does it take anything away from the City’s tourism industry. If anything, it enhances local tourism efforts by adding a new element of novelty, adventure and wonder.

That realization being that people increasingly want the authenticity of a more natural experience. Properly managed, the City’s geographical location becomes that protective business “moat” that Warren Buffett often speaks of when it applies to securing a “durable competitive advantage.”

In addition, such efforts as protecting the Baja’s unique natural environment and its ancient human ecosystem are reinforced as people come to realize and appreciate its genuine irreplaceability. The bonds of a personal experience are far greater than anything the giant mega-corporate travel industry might supply.

A current practical example is the Mexican airline, Calafia Air, founded in 1993 and based in Cabo San Lucas. They fly commuter aircraft to a network of smaller airports up and down the Baja coastline. Presently, Calafia doesn’t enter the US, an opportunistic opening for the City. Another regional startup, Aerus, just began out of Monterrey along their Gulf coast.

Cessna, the American company long famous for its Caravan model used by tourists and commuters worldwide, just FAA-qualified a 19-passenger, twin-turbo designed for this exact market. Cessna calls it the “Skycourier.”

Tucson might make a Baja-specific carrier “an offer they couldn’t refuse.” But it’s going to take money, and even more importantly, money to specifically advertise both in the United States and Europe. “Something else you can do from Tucson”; Europeans will love it. In addition, design the proposal for the possibility other carriers will want in.

It’s a workable concept with a price tag under $20 million. Clawbacks will be required, and Tucson’s ever-reticent biz community needs to step up. Don’t make the agreement larded with legalities; something from Tucson’s National Law Center for Inter-American Free Trade, pro bono? The agreement must be worthwhile to the air carrier.

For a fraction of the money the City claims to have available, this would be a unique opportunity for Tucson. The Baja sure isn’t going anywhere, and Tucson could easily be its noted US entrepôt for that sublime eco-retreat.