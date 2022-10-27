 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
TUCSON OPINION

Local Opinion: Why Kathy Hoffman should be re-elected

The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

My vote is going to re-elect Kathy Hoffman as our Superintendent of Public Instruction. She has done an outstanding job.

Hoffman has spent her entire career working in public education. Hoffman has implemented important priorities including: reducing class sizes, increasing teacher pay, bridging the digital divide and investing in student mental health. Hoffman has created a teacher residency program to attract and retain qualified new teachers for our state.

Meanwhile, Hoffman’s challenger, Tom Horne, is someone who should not be elected state Superintendent of Public Instruction. He has a history of dishonesty and criminal misconduct, and he is anti-education.

Horne’s early career as an investor ended when his investment firm went bankrupt, and he was banned for life by the Securities and Exchange Commission for intentionally violating securities laws and filing false financial reports.

Later, when he was attorney general, the state’s chief law enforcement officer, Horne broke the law again. Horne had state government employees doing his private campaign work on state time, a violation of campaign finance laws.

He was superintendent of public instruction once before, during which time Horne was cited for yet another crime — criminal speeding — and six other speeding violations, including speeding in a school zone, endangering the lives of school children.

Horne’s campaign signs say “ban critical race theory.” If this weren’t so frightening, it would be comical. Banning a theory is banning an idea. In other words, Horne proposes to be the thought police. There is nothing more anti-education than this.

Anyway, the idea Horne proposes to ban is one generally taught in law schools and universities, not K-12 schools.

The main idea of critical race theory, developed by legal scholars Derrick Bell, Kimberlé Crenshaw, and Richard Delgado beginning in the late 1970s, is that racism is not merely the product of individual bias or prejudice, but also is embedded in legal systems and policies. One example is when, in the 1930s, government officials drew lines around geographic areas and deemed them to be poor financial risks, due explicitly to the racial composition of inhabitants. Banks then refused to offer mortgages to Black people in those areas. The government and banking systems engaged in systemic racism. The law responded with the Fair Housing Act, Equal Credit Opportunity Act, and Community Reinvestment Act.

Horne’s notion that students should be banned from learning about and debating the theory that racism exists on a systemic level and what legal remedies are appropriate is absurd. In any event, it has little to do with K-12 education, which is the job of the superintendent.

Voters who care about honesty, integrity, safe schools, and K-12 education should vote to retain Kathy Hoffman as Superintendent.

Amelia Craig Cramer

Amelia Craig Cramer is retired chief deputy Pima County Attorney and former president of the State Bar of Arizona.

