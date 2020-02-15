Local Opinion: Why Mike Bloomberg is right for Arizona, America

I am a “dreamer.” I am a taxpayer. I am your neighbor.
I was brought to the USA when I was 2 years old. One of my earliest memories is crawling under a chain-link fence as my grandfather held it up. I remember being picked up at a local restaurant and being driven up to Phoenix. But I didn’t know that I was undocumented until much later.
When my legal status came up, doors immediately closed for me. I wasn’t able to drive because I couldn’t get a driver’s license, I couldn’t travel because I couldn’t get on a plane, and psychologically, I was always looking for exits or a way out in case sheriff’s deputies showed up.
My scholarship from a local nonprofit to Arizona State University was rescinded because I couldn’t provide a Social Security number.
DACA changed my life. It opened more doors. I was lucky enough to receive a full academic scholarship to a private university in Iowa before returning to Phoenix, where I have lived, worked, and given back ever since.
We all know that the nation’s immigration system is broken. It’s outdated and it needs to change. Decades of congressional inaction and President Trump’s incompetent and cruel policies have created chaos at the border, led to the abuse of children and families, trapped millions of immigrants in legal limbo, and paralyzed the immigration system. This is not who we are — and it has not made us any safer.
I am not alone. There are 10.5 million undocumented people in the United States who are living in limbo. It is time for us to come out of the shadows. This country is our true home and we are eager to give back, but we cannot do that until we have a pathway to citizenship. We want to start businesses, create jobs, stimulate our economy and make the nation stronger.
A common sense, pragmatic reform of the broken immigration system is long overdue. Pulling scarce federal dollars to build an ineffective wall clearly doesn’t work. We aren’t asking for a handout, we are asking for a chance to prove ourselves in an honest and fair manner. Mike Bloomberg will implement sensible immigration enforcement priorities that are focused on public safety and national security — not rounding up parents at schools or places of worship. Further, he will protect and manage the border by shifting resources from Trump’s wall to upgrade our nation’s ports of entry.
Trump rescinded the DACA program that covered 800,000 young people. Creating a path to citizenship for dreamers would end the threat of deportation and would save $60 billion in direct deportation costs, adding $280 billion in economic activity over 10 years.
Mike Bloomberg believes that America will be stronger when we have an immigration system that works for all of us. America is a nation of laws and we have a responsibility to preserve our sovereignty and security, but we lose our way when we round up parents and raid houses of worship. It is wrong and it doesn’t make us safer.
We need to do something and we need to do it now. We cannot wait. There are too many lives at stake. Let’s never forget what the Statue of Liberty says: “Give me your tired, your poor, Your huddled masses yearning to breathe free …” We are America. We are better than this.
Luis Acosta is the Arizona director of the Mike Bloomberg 2020 campaign.