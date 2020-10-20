Local Opinion: Why Prop. 208 funding is so important

The following column is the opinion and analysis of the writer.
I am not at all surprised that Jonathan Hoffman’s idea for “better outcomes” would be something like “involve more parents directly as partners with teachers.”
This is a reliable response from someone who has not spent much time in a public-school classroom. This is also a veiled attempt to place blame on the parents of children who may not be excelling in terms of standardized test scores and the many other arbitrary ways children are deemed competent or proficient.
I am not sure what exactly Hoffman means about the positive involvement of parents. But if it means that parents should be physically present in their child’s classroom, or have the teacher’s phone number listed in favorites so that a text can go out with a question about an assignment at any hour of the day, or be provided access to all curricula and materials to ensure their suitability, then his and others’ understanding or perception of a parent’s involvement is truly biased toward the very families whose taxes will be increased with this initiative.
A parent’s positive involvement cannot be limited to daily actions witnessed by a teacher. A parent’s positive involvement can be so many things, yet hidden from public view. If a child’s parent is unable to have constant contact with a teacher or be present for open house, parent-teacher conferences, or other family nights at the school, this is not to be misinterpreted as lack of involvement or lack of caring about education.
But this is the go-to blame put on parents who work more than 40 hours a week, often at times of the day that make it difficult to be at school or available for conversations when teachers are available. Parents who represent cultural and linguistically diverse communities have been marginalized by the “factory” Hoffman seems hellbent on not investing in. All because “dumping more money” into a system that is expected to produce nothing less than miracles just doesn’t seem fair.
Without the funding from Proposition 208, the children who will have two or more teachers in a school year, because certified teachers don’t want the job, will continue to fall behind children who have an experienced teacher with whom their parents can keep in constant contact.
Without funding from Prop. 208, novice teachers will enter a profession with minimum training beyond their credential program and even less support as she/he navigates the job and its endless responsibilities, alone.
And then, in a few years, when another initiative is brought to the voters, we can once again blame parents for low test scores and lack of suitable infrastructure that could make all the difference for teachers and children alike.
Monica Granillo is an educator at the University of Arizona, and a 15-year veteran of the middle school classroom in Tucson.
