Local Opinion: Why Prop 308 matters

The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

When I got into the University of Arizona last year, I was over the moon. Long before I graduated from Sunnyside High School in south Tucson, I had dreamt of studying nursing at our state’s top university. I want to work in an intensive care unit — a calling that became even more important when I learned about Arizona’s nursing shortage. It’s already reached crisis levels in Tucson, with around 600 nursing vacancies in local hospitals, according to one report.

Sadly, though, I had to turn down my acceptance to UA. I’m an undocumented immigrant, which means I’m ineligible for in-state tuition. It doesn’t matter that I’ve lived in Arizona for nearly a decade and attended Tucson schools since arriving here from Mexico when I was nine years old in 2013. If I wanted to attend UA’s nursing program, I’d have to pay the $18,000 annual tuition for out-of-state students.

I’m hoping other young immigrants won’t have to make such agonizing choices. In just a few short weeks, Arizonans will be able to vote on Proposition 308, a measure allowing immigrants who’ve lived in Arizona for more than two years and graduated from an Arizona high school to qualify for in-state tuition rates and state-funded scholarships.

I haven’t given up on college — or nursing. I’m so serious about pursuing my career goals that I’ve already earned my phlebotomy and electrocardiogram certifications. I was also lucky to receive several scholarships for undocumented students, which has allowed me to attend Grand Canyon University in Phoenix. I’m studying nutritional science there, but I really wish I could be at UA in Tucson. Participating in their highly ranked nursing program would have been better for my career. Plus, I love my hometown and wanted to stay near my family.

Research shows that passing Prop 308 would be good for Arizonans and our state’s economy. More than 3,600 Arizona high school students would benefit from in-state tuition every year, according to the American Immigration Council. We’d be poised to alleviate shortages in health care, mental health, education and skilled trades, among other industries, boost our earnings by $28 million annually and increase our spending power by more than $23 million. That also means we’d be able to pay an additional $4.9 million per year in federal income taxes and state and local taxes.

We’d be able to serve our communities as passionate, highly trained professionals. I want to care for those Arizonans who need me during the worst moments of their lives. I have a calm presence, and people have told me I’m a supportive and comforting person. With a nursing degree, I could guide patients through their medical journeys physically and emotionally.

Making in-state tuition more accessible would help higher numbers of Arizona youth contribute their talents where they’re needed most. And it’s crucial for Dreamers like me. Because I’m undocumented, I don’t have the right to work and am still in danger of being deported. I also need a Social Security number to receive my Registered Nursing license.

It’s frustrating that all these barriers are preventing me from filling a job that Arizonans need so badly — especially after taxpayers have invested in my public school education. What I really need is a pathway to residency and citizenship to realize my full potential.

But in the meantime, I hope voters will pass Prop 308 and support the next generation of young immigrants who desperately want to give back, whether on ICU floors or in classrooms. All we want is the ability to study and the right to work. Then we can truly do our best for this great state.