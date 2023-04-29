The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

Proposition 412, a 25-year franchise agreement between Tucson Electric Power (TEP) and the City of Tucson, will appear on the ballot in a special election on May 16. The agreement would permit TEP to use the city’s rights of way and impose a 0.75% “Community Resilience Fee” on the monthly electric bills of TEP customers in the city. The fee would generate approximately $5 million annually, 90% for undergrounding a new transmission line and 10% supporting the city’s Climate Action Plan.

However, there are several reasons why this proposition is inadequate; a better agreement must be negotiated to address climate change and prepare for the future.

Firstly, the franchise agreement lacks transparency and adequate public input. The current franchise agreement doesn’t expire until April 2026 and does not account for Tucson’s urgent need to address climate change. Rushing into a 25-year contract with TEP could limit the city’s ability to influence TEP’s future actions. Instead, the City should negotiate a better deal with stronger commitments to renewable energy and climate change.

Secondly, the agreement does not prioritize home energy efficiency upgrades to the city’s 200,000 uninsulated older homes. TEP’s Efficient Home Program falls short of covering the costs required to make the homes more energy-efficient. To reduce greenhouse gas emissions and save money for consumers, the city must ensure that energy efficiency upgrades are a key component of the agreement.

Thirdly, the franchise agreement neglects the need for an uninterruptible water supply, which is essential for Tucson’s sustainability and resilience. The city is well-prepared for normal outages, but a whole flock of climate “black swans,” such as aridification, mega-droughts, forest fires, and heatwaves, could result in power outages that could last for many days. TEP could include an uninterruptible water supply in their Integrated Resource Plan, ensuring that water delivery is not disrupted by power outages.

Lastly, the franchise agreement must incorporate self-powered cooling centers to aid vulnerable populations during extreme heat events and power outages. The city should collaborate with TEP to install battery storage at publicly-funded solar systems, such as schools, and transform them into emergency cooling centers. This would provide backup power and cooling to people who require it the most.

Proposition 412 does not provide the progressive climate plan that Tucson requires. It is a missed opportunity that would lock the city into a business-as-usual scenario with TEP for the next 25 years. As a result, it is crucial to vote no on Proposition 412 and re-open a community-TEP-UA conversation to support the Tucson Climate Action and Adaptation Plan. The city can, and must, do better to prepare for the future and combat climate change.