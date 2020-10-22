Local Opinion: Will Trump’s Tucson rally kill us?

The following column is the opinion and analysis of the writer:
Looking at the pictures of Donald Trump’s Tucson rally Monday filled me with tremendous sadness and rage. Since COVID-19 arrived on American shores, life has been upended. With no federal leadership, we have watched everyone around us make massive sacrifices to try to protect their neighbors, family, friends and strangers they may never meet, and still Pima County has had 26,955 cases and 635 deaths.
For seven months my parents — one who is diabetic, the other who has compromised lungs — have been isolating in their home, stripped of friends and relatives. Even a visit to the doctor is a danger. Our family business, an essential service, providing home care to seniors and our highest-risk population, has faced the most challenging period since we opened 40 years ago. Our employees have made extraordinary personal sacrifices to protect our clients and one another.
Like all health professionals in our community, day-in and day-out, N95 masks are strapped to their faces. They go through testing and daily protocols while some have not seen their own family for months, because they come from high-risk populations that have seen the virus spread like wildfire.
I have watched friends in the hospitality industry make impossible decisions to close rather than risk the health of their employees and customers. They have imposed upon themselves financial hardship because they believe in the collective good.
As chair of the Board of Pima Community College, I have had to help make gut-wrenching decisions that have affected thousands of students and employees, switching the college to virtual in a matter of days. College employees have risen to the occasion, learning new systems and technology, going above and beyond to assure students succeed in this impossible moment. Mayor Romero, the city of Tucson, Pima County, and other community institutions scrambled to chart a path that has saved lives and helped our community make choices to protect each other.
Each of these sacrifices and decisions has been driven by science, public-health experts and a belief in protecting one another. I have been appalled by the complete lack of federal leadership that has created a disjointed and frenetic approach, but at the same time I have never been prouder to be a Tucsonan because our values and our kindness have shined brightly. The sacrifices we have made together are working: New infection numbers have gone down, businesses are slowly reopening and cautiously we are moving towards a semblance of how things used to be.
Trump’s rally is upending all of this. Holding this event in our city and not following our self-imposed rules based on CDC guidelines is more than callous; it’s vicious and cruel. It throws in our face the communitywide sacrifices we have collectively made for months and creates unacceptable risk. Will this event trigger a chain reaction, like the Rose Garden super-spreader event, but, in this case, kill my parents, infect additional senior communities,and spread through our most vulnerable populations?
Will we watch numbers go up and set us back months as this insidious illness again burns through our city? This event, and the photos with no masks in sight, highlights extreme selfishness nonsensically justified under the guise of political freedom.
This president is a danger to all of us, his undermining of our public health is uncoachable and even one person in our community becoming sick or dying because of this event is criminal. We must vote him out!
Demion Clinco is a former member of the Arizona state Legislature, a business owner and a community advocate.
