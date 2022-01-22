Local Opinion: With surplus cash, governor should ditch top-down mentality

The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:
The state of Arizona will receive $4.2 billion from the CARES Act of 2020 and the American Rescue Plan of early 2021. The Federal Reserve has pegged interest rates near zero for several years, and as the Star reported recently, borrowing for homebuilding, a major driver of Arizona’s economy, is at a record level.
As a consequence, our state government has a lot of money.
This has created an opportunity for Gov. Doug Ducey. From the beginning, the governor’s main priority has been to minimize and possibly eliminate income taxes, following the Florida and Texas models. I cannot speak for the governor. But a common view is that Arizona’s economy is best served by siphoning ready-made wealth from other states, such as California, rather than broadly investing in our own people; the latter strategy is expensive, hit or miss, and tests our patience. In this view there is also an advantage to having a lower class which is constantly scrambling for work: This creates a reliable pool of workers who serve the productive upper classes and tames inflation.
It is likely that the Legislature and governor will undo the flat-tax legislation of a year ago, foiling the opportunity of voters to directly vote on this in November, and then replace it with a last-minute substitute which will thwart, or at least frustrate, attempts at another referendum. Via other maneuvers, they will invalidate Prop. 208, “Invest in Ed,” which imposes a 3.5% surcharge on incomes over $250,000 (or $500,000 for a couple) and dedicates the funds to education. They will use the surplus as a justification. Why do we tolerate this?
There are some obvious productive ways in which the Legislature and governor could invest our current surplus.
On Sunday, Mayor Regina Romero pointed out that the city of Tucson has a huge backlog of infrastructure needs. This is true of most of Arizona’s metropolitan areas, which for example have had to resort to brick-and-mortar business destroying sales taxes to finance road repairs. But there is a political problem: Cities tend to have Democratic leadership, and Arizona’s legislative leaders hail from Bullhead City, Lake Havasu, Sun City and other small towns (this odd fact is ripe for speculation).
As Mayor Romero also pointed out, Arizona is subject to global warming. As many people have argued in these pages, the obvious first step, at the national level, is to put a price on carbon, to turn markets loose on the problem of reducing greenhouse gases. But locally we need to adapt, and for this we need capital. Again, there is a political problem: it is possible that a majority of the Legislature actually believes that global warming is a hoax.
How about pitching this as an investment in the solar industry, which is also a major driver of the economy?
When the state of Arizona was established, the federal government also created a state land trust to benefit education. Several years ago, violating a 100-year practice, the governor raided the trust to prop up the budget (eventually disallowed by the courts). We could return the money. Or we could buy some of the more environmentally sensitive lands for open space.
For education, we need long-term steady investment. For this purpose the Legislature could consider putting the surplus into the rainy-day fund. But there is a problem: this fund cannot legally exceed 10% of the budget, and the Legislature would actually have to amend the law. What are the chances of this? Zilch.
A flat income tax would inevitably cripple the finances of this state, similar to the experience of Kansas. We should use the surplus for constructive purposes, not as a pretext to coddle the wealthy.
Doug Pickrell is a fourth-generation Arizonan. He lives in midtown Tucson.