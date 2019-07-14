The following column is the opinion and analysis of the writer.
Consistent with Tucson’s proud history of being a barricade of resistance against immoral, anti-immigrant policies, our city has recently become home to a new brand of sanctuary. On July 3, the People’s Defense Initiative filed signatures from 18,000 Tucsonans seeking to put the Tucson Families Free & Together sanctuary city ordinance on the ballot.
If voters approve this ordinance, Tucson will become the first “sanctuary city” in Arizona and the first in the country to do so through the citizen-led initiative process.
What does sanctuary do?
It will maximize protections for our city’s most vulnerable and minimize points of collaboration with federal immigration agents. And it will achieve these goals without violating existing laws like SB 1070. It will add more than 15 protections that are absent from current “immigrant welcoming” police guidelines — protections that clarify the rights of community members and victims when they interact with police.
Are these new protections needed?
Absolutely. As an undocumented child growing up years ago on the southside of town, I knew this to be the golden rule: Don’t ever make contact with police. In a 2017 New York Times op-ed, Tucson Chief of Police Chris Magnus observed that Trump’s anti-immigrant policies were “already having a chilling effect on police-community relations” in Tucson. Magnus noted that when people refrain from calling the police for “fear they may become separated from their families,” they won’t report crimes, thus ceding ground to domestic abusers and perpetrators of sex crimes at the expense of “a voiceless class of victims.”
This is precisely why our ordinance would require local officers to prioritize their role as first responders by taking immigration status off the table when sex-related and domestic violence crimes are under investigation.
Importantly, our ordinance is specially crafted to the needs of Tucson. Earlier this year, for example, a longtime Tucson resident was pulled over for speeding. Yet the officer had no intention of issuing a ticket or a warning. The “traffic” stop was a mere pretext — a backdoor excuse — to allow for an immigration interrogation. The offending agency: U.S. Border Patrol. This practice is ordinarily prohibited, but the Border Patrol found a state law loophole.
Our ordinance would say simply: if a federal law enforcement agency wants to collaborate with Tucson police, it must stop exploiting this loophole on our city streets. City officials and others have predicted that federal agencies would never agree to such a thing. Rather than guessing how others may or may not react, we invite Chief Magnus and city officials to join us in calling for the Arizona Legislature to repeal this loophole that turns our city streets into the Border Patrol’s playground.
Critics have warned that state leaders, perpetually irritated with Tucson’s left-of-center tendencies, will finally have the chance to punish us by withholding state funding. State law prohibits this high-stakes form of financial coercion unless there is a municipal rule shown to violate state law. And there is simply no such provision here.
Is this an unapologetically bold proposal?
Absolutely. Does it violate SB 1070? No. SB 1070, born of racism and xenophobia, is an inherently unjust and cruel law. To that end, our ordinance limits the worst effects of SB 1070 without violating it. And neither would Tucson risk federal funding. Despite considerable efforts, the Trump administration has yet to deny one dime of federal funding to sanctuary cities, thanks to several court orders blocking the effort as unconstitutional.
Far from being a symbolic gesture, as some critics contend, our ordinance will effect strong, meaningful changes — changes demanded by the unique moment in which we live, but that address long-standing problems that pre-dated Trump. City policy can’t prevent refugees from being incarcerated or change inhumane conditions of immigration detention, but city policy can say that our local government will not take part in the federal efforts to intimidate, detain and deport our community.
Tucson families deserve to hear a new message. One based on justice and safety. One to inspire hope, not fear. A message that no one in our community is dispensable, regardless of their immigration status. In Tucson, the conversation should not focus on what can be lost but on what can be gained.
In Tucson, we started sanctuary. Now let’s give it a rebirth for our times.