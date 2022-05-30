Local Opinion: Without trust and truth, we can't have democracy

The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

I recently retired from the Air Force and Arizona Air National Guard after 31 years of service.

I had the honor of flying the F-16 and the F-22 with two combat tours in Iraq. Another pilot and I from the Virginia ANG were scrambled on 9/11 with two missions: First, find Attorney General Ashcroft’s aircraft and escort him to the Richmond airport, as all flights were excluded from entering the D.C. area. Second, while airborne, we were authorized by the vice president of the United States to engage civilian aircraft if they had hostile intent and were headed toward a populated area. No other details on ROE (Rules of Engagement) were given.

This was the most terrifying mission of my career. Praise God I was never called upon to use my 22mm gatling gun to shoot down an airliner. AG Ashcroft was picked up earlier by another flight of F-16s and escorted to an airport near Washington, D.C.

Never mind the irregular chain of command and authority to act (vice president vs. president) and the fact that there was literally chaos in the skies over Washington, D.C. and New York City that day, which I was part of. I knew our military would rise to the occasion and figure out how to adapt and respond to this new threat.

I also knew our military leaders had integrity and could be trusted to do the right thing. And they still can. Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the joint chiefs of staff, provided proof of this at a critical time in our nation’s history. Sometimes it takes courage to have integrity and to do the right thing, to follow your oath of office even when you are under extreme pressure. I’m so proud of Gen. Milley and I’m proud to have been a part of the U.S. military where people like Gen. Milley still exist and still lead.

When we see what’s happening in Europe we are reminded of what human nature is capable of, why we need a powerful military and why we all want to live in a free country under the rule of law.

Our Achilles’ heel, and the dictator’s asymmetric advantage, is that democracies require compromise and consensus, but tyrannies don’t. Likewise, democracies fail when they become untethered from the truth, but tyrannies don’t.

Winston Churchill said, “Democracy is the worst form of government, but, there’s none better.” The worst part is that compromise and consensus are required, so it’s inherently messy and slow sausage-making. The “none better” part is that no other model has come along that delivers more freedom and prosperity. Democracies are an endless stream of compromises, some big, most small.

However, without common facts among the voters, no compromise and consensus can be reached. There’s no overlap, no common ground, no reasonable middle ground, so compromise fails and there is no meeting of the minds. Fact must be agreed upon first. Only then are fruitful discussions and compromise possible.

Hence, what better way for a dictator, threatened by freedom, to attack democracies than to undermine the conditions upon which compromise and consensus are built?

China, Russia, Iran and others are targeting the peoples of democracies. They’re targeting our relationships and our trust with each other and our institutions, like the FBI, national intelligence, Congress, the press, the courts, the police, public schools and universities, the United Nations, NATO.

Wherever facts are discovered or shared or decisions are made, dismantling of trust and creating confusion on facts is their objective, with the result being the inability for us to reach consensus.

Russia is helping to create false, monstrous narratives about opposing groups in the U.S. If successful, they believe they can take us down without firing a shot, that we will fail from within. They are encouraging an irrational, biased, “family feud” between groups, with no agreed facts, in hopes it will poison the environment where compromise is made.

Just listen to an hour of Sputnik Radio broadcast over the D.C. airwaves and you’ll see what I’m talking about. It’s fascinating, very professional and sounds exactly like a normal news radio station. But it’s not, it’s Russian propaganda! Russia understands that in-group vs. out-group inevitably leads to demonizing and dehumanizing the out-group and Russia’s jiu-jitsu-like disinformation tactics are amplifying the discord between us.

China and Russia have known how to use disinformation against democracies for a long time, this isn’t something new. What’s new are two things. First, the brazen, non-covert, direct frontal attack on us through social media and cyber and, most importantly, against our elections and their perceived integrity. And second, cell phone-enabled access to the Internet. It’s now easier than ever to sell a lie and turn friends and fellow citizens against each other. Who among us isn’t addicted to the supercomputer in your pocket or purse?

Johnathon Swift said, “Falsehood flies, and the truth comes limping after it.” Liars and wicked people of all forms now have more power than ever, due to the Internet and smart phones.

It’s plain to see for the entire world that what Russia is doing in Ukraine is morally wrong, objectively wrong. Yet, because they don’t live under the rule of law, or have a free press, or personal freedoms and rights, etc. there’s little the Russian people can do. Their nation and their armed forces are literally fighting and killing for lies.

Imagine how embarrassing it must be for the Russians that know the truth. This is what unchecked lying often leads to, a dictator or autocrat making up the facts and using violence, the threat of violence and intimidation to maintain power, subjugate the press and then the people. As we’ve seen over millennia, lies start small and grow into terrible lies that lead to subjugation, murder and the destruction of civilized order, like what we’re seeing Russia do in Ukraine. Before the invasion of Ukraine, there were many smaller lies overlooked or excused by the international community.

Here’s my point: Once there are no agreed-upon facts and trust is destroyed, there can be no compromise and our democracy will fail. Russia and China understand this, but I fear many here in the U.S. do not.

This is why it’s so important here, in America, right now, to stand up and be good gatekeepers against lies, even small ones, because they are part of the chain that leads to the manifestation of the more destructive lies.

So, the next time you hear demagoguery or comments intended to dehumanize the “other side” or something that you know is untrue, stand up! Take a stand for truth, stand up for democracy and freedom, show courage and integrity like Gen. Milley did. And, never accept lies from a leader because you like their policies on other issues.

If truth is on the ballot, there are no other issues! Finding and promoting the truth isn’t just a nice idea, it’s paramount for democracy’s survival.

Patrick DeConcini is a Col (Ret) Arizona Air National Guard. He lives in Tucson.

