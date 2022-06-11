Local Opinion: Women in the military

The following column is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

I’m what some people call a pioneer: I was one of the early women who joined the Army National Guard in 1981. It seemed like a great way to serve Arizona and my country. We were instilled with the values of duty, honor, and country.

We were equal on paper, but not in practice. Job choices were limited. Barracks seemed like afterthoughts. Men, both in and out of the service, harassed and maligned us: they didn’t think we belonged there. I stayed in because I loved my soldiers, and because I thought my example would open doors for other women.

My enlistment physical in 1981 included a brutal gynecological exam by a male doctor. It felt like rape. I shudder to think what I would have faced if I had experienced an unplanned pregnancy.

Today, women go through the same training as men. We take the same jobs, meet the same standards, go to the same places, carry the same weapons, and die just like male soldiers. But our bodies need different health care, and, more often than not, we don’t receive it.

Women have fought for decades to be seen by Veterans Affairs. Now they face a new hurdle: Alito and the ‘conservative’ Supreme Court’s attack on women. They’ve empowered Republicans to push to make abortion a federal crime.

Imagine a young woman choosing to serve her country in a time where her government will treat her like a second-class citizen. Imagine being one of the 25% of women who experience a sexual assault in the military, only to be told that she can’t seek treatment because some male politician who has never held a rifle in service of his country wants to push a Taliban-like agenda to control American women.

It speaks to the deep misogyny of the military and political system. We do not swear an oath of allegiance to any leader, overlord, king or queen. We swear an oath to the Constitution.

Gov. Doug Ducey, there are more than 47,000 women veterans in Arizona who swore that same oath. We’ve done more to serve our country than you ever have. You need to act to protect our rights to privacy and health care, just like we fought to protect your right to own a business.

I did not wear the flag on my shoulder for 24 years for politicians to decide my constitutional rights are no longer inalienable. I did not serve in Kuwait only to come home to the American version of Al Qaeda.

I will not stay silent as men who have never worn a uniform make pronouncements on my liberty. I took the oath and said I would defend the Constitution. Now it’s your turn.

Susan Ritz served in the Arizona National Guard for 24 years, and retired as a Master Sergeant. She lives in Marana with her husband.

