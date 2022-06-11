 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert editor's pick
TUCSON OPINION

Local Opinion: Women in the military

The following column is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

I’m what some people call a pioneer: I was one of the early women who joined the Army National Guard in 1981. It seemed like a great way to serve Arizona and my country. We were instilled with the values of duty, honor, and country.

We were equal on paper, but not in practice. Job choices were limited. Barracks seemed like afterthoughts. Men, both in and out of the service, harassed and maligned us: they didn’t think we belonged there. I stayed in because I loved my soldiers, and because I thought my example would open doors for other women.

My enlistment physical in 1981 included a brutal gynecological exam by a male doctor. It felt like rape. I shudder to think what I would have faced if I had experienced an unplanned pregnancy.

Today, women go through the same training as men. We take the same jobs, meet the same standards, go to the same places, carry the same weapons, and die just like male soldiers. But our bodies need different health care, and, more often than not, we don’t receive it.

People are also reading…

Women have fought for decades to be seen by Veterans Affairs. Now they face a new hurdle: Alito and the ‘conservative’ Supreme Court’s attack on women. They’ve empowered Republicans to push to make abortion a federal crime.

Imagine a young woman choosing to serve her country in a time where her government will treat her like a second-class citizen. Imagine being one of the 25% of women who experience a sexual assault in the military, only to be told that she can’t seek treatment because some male politician who has never held a rifle in service of his country wants to push a Taliban-like agenda to control American women.

It speaks to the deep misogyny of the military and political system. We do not swear an oath of allegiance to any leader, overlord, king or queen. We swear an oath to the Constitution.

Gov. Doug Ducey, there are more than 47,000 women veterans in Arizona who swore that same oath. We’ve done more to serve our country than you ever have. You need to act to protect our rights to privacy and health care, just like we fought to protect your right to own a business.

I did not wear the flag on my shoulder for 24 years for politicians to decide my constitutional rights are no longer inalienable. I did not serve in Kuwait only to come home to the American version of Al Qaeda.

I will not stay silent as men who have never worn a uniform make pronouncements on my liberty. I took the oath and said I would defend the Constitution. Now it’s your turn.

Susan Ritz

Susan Ritz served in the Arizona National Guard for 24 years, and retired as a Master Sergeant. She lives in Marana with her husband.

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local Opinion: No more fireworks for me on Fourth of July

Local Opinion: No more fireworks for me on Fourth of July

OPINION: "This year, however, I will not celebrate the 4th of July. Those fireworks with the loud booming and colorful bursts of fire are only a reminder of how militarized and unsafe we all are now. Each boom and each colorful burst of firepower now represents each if the lives lost to a hate-filled maniac with an assault rifle," writes Tucsonan Sharon Olbert. 

Local Opinion: We should normalize thinking, talking about death

Local Opinion: We should normalize thinking, talking about death

OPINION:"I now work in the realm of death and dying every day. People often comment, with a heavy sigh, that it must be depressing. In fact, it’s the most inspiring, grounding, life-affirming work I’ve ever done," writes Sarah Super Ascher, associate vice president for the Arizona End of Life Care Partnership. 

Local Opinion: Too much trash on Tucson streets

OPINION: "I feel strongly that with our tax dollars we can beat this and become a beautiful city again that we can be proud of. Please, City of Tucson, generate some funds so we can have our city beautiful again," writes Tucsonan Sandi Filipponi. 

Local Opinion: The Uvalde massacre: we hate when that happens

Local Opinion: The Uvalde massacre: we hate when that happens

OPINION: "This is not to say that those lawmakers who vote down strict gun controls and those constituents who vote them into office actually want the slaughter of young children, or the fearfulness of schoolchildren everywhere. But they want the freedom around guns more. It's a question of priorities," writes Tucsonan Brent Harold. 

Local Opinion: Thoughts and prayers can't replace action

Local Opinion: Thoughts and prayers can't replace action

OPINION: "Communities that are transparent exist to invite participation by all who are involved. They operate under democratic rights of those who wish to gather together. They exist to invite participants into the questions," writes Thomas J. Lindell, emeritus professor at the University of Arizona and a deacon in the Episcopal Diocese of Arizona.

Local Opinion: Safeguarding and expanding our public lands

Local Opinion: Safeguarding and expanding our public lands

OPINION: The foundation for our growth is found in the mountain ranges and desert landscapes. Likewise, the future of our communities, our economy, and our families depend on safeguarding and expanding our public lands, like the Grand Canyon. We’re counting on our elected leaders to make it happen.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News