Local Opinion: Women shouldn't be only ones responsible for birth control

The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

It is time for men to take responsibility for birth control.

It’s been over 60 years since the invention of “the pill.” Since then, pregnancy prevention has been treated as a one-person burden, even though it’s a two-person problem. Women often carry most, if not all, of the financial and health-related costs for contraception. Even in long-term relationships. The expensive process requires invasive doctor’s visits and unwanted side effects. It’s also just tiresome.

This thought occurred to me on my way to the pharmacy last week to pick up my prescription, which suddenly became more expensive after I was recently kicked off of my health insurance plan. I had not accumulated enough weekly hours at my job as I tried to juggle exercise, sleep and being a full-time graduate student. On top of that, I have to remember to take a pill at the same time every day.

It is a minor inconvenience for me to pay $84 out of pocket every few months, but imagine the cost over time for single women with dependents.

I think for some men, the unwillingness to deal with the side effects outweighs the need for contraception, feelings women grapple with on a daily basis when deciding which method works best for them.

Birth control comes in many forms, such as pills, injections, implants and patches. The side effects include nausea, vomiting, headaches, bloating, irritability, fatigue, increased anxiety or depression, acne, weight gain, an irregular menstrual cycle, cysts and an increased chance for blood clots. The most severe outcomes, like having a heart attack or stroke, are rare, but possible.

For some women, we place this responsibility on them when they are just teenagers. I’ve had friends who started taking the pill at 14. But teenage boys don’t have to worry about this.

I didn’t make the choice until I was 20 years old and covered by the safety net of my parents’ health insurance. I was able to afford an arm implant that I could forget about for the next three years.

It’s time to target the male market for long-acting, reversible contraceptives. This is a shared responsibility. I mean, it takes two to make a baby.

Right now, the only feasible options for men are wearing condoms, getting a reversible vasectomy, or abstinence. I personally haven’t met too many men who are fond of the last option.

But there’s hope on the horizon.

Researchers at the University of Minnesota recently published a study that showed a non-hormonal male contraceptive prevented pregnancy in mice, without obvious side effects. Clinical trials in humans are set to begin later this year, the researchers said in a March 23 press release.

A different clinical trial at UCLA and the University of Washington is testing a gel that uses the same synthetic hormone found in a contraceptive ring. It is applied to men’s shoulders and takes approximately four hours to be absorbed through the skin. The study is set to conclude in December 2024.

If these clinical trials are successful, the question that will remain is whether men will take it.

I hope they will step up, with the same urgency they have when buying their partner the morning-after pill.

Katya Mendoza is a graduate student in journalism at the University of Arizona and an apprentice at the Star.

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

