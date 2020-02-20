Local Opinion: Would a 'Most Votes' system really be better than the Electoral College?

The following column is the opinion and analysis of the writer.
Maybe it is time to look at our election systems once again. This seems to be a flatline subject because of voter fears of their vote being tampered with, by political parties that have an understandable dedication to the current system, and for the simple reason that when we talk of elections, we need to talk about mathematics. There an old axiom in politics that says that if you need more words to explain your ideas then your opponent needs to counter, then you lose. Thus, “Build the Wall,” “Lock Her Up,” and “U-S-A” are very popular and summarize our current president’s 2016 campaign.
The problem is that real problems like election system design are not popular in a candidate’s stump speeches. Too many words.
Here’s the problem. Many states use computers without paper backups to record votes, which, then, cannot be recounted. Primary elections use a vast minority of voters to select general-election candidates, leading to the possibility of fringe candidates surging. Many states like Arizona do not elect with a majority of voters. They and we use a “most votes” concept which can lead to a minority candidate taking office (see Evan Mecham, 1986).
I’d like to concentrate on one aspect of our voting system. The Electoral College has been repeatedly brought up after elections and within the current Democratic field.
The “as few words as possible” argument is that the people should decide and that our current system is divisive and gives too much power to small states. Thus Wyoming, with a population of the city of Tucson, gets 3 electors while Phoenix, basically, gets our state’s 10 electors. We here in Tucson can easily assume that our presidential votes do not matter.
Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren and Pete Buttigieg have used this same argument to call for an end to the Electoral College in favor of a “most votes” concept stating that the “people” should decide. Joe Biden is against the idea while Amy Klobuchar is open to the discussion.
Discussion is what we need, but it’s going to take a good deal of verbiage. The current system has different state and territorial methods of electing, which locks many states into safe and competitive categories. It also increases the chance of tampering by nefarious entities within our nation and, increasingly, by foreign entities. It also takes away the value of an individual vote. Thus, a vote in Wyoming has more value than a vote in Tucson.
Here’s the problem with the Sanders/Warren/Buttigieg short-worded solution that is also trumpeted by pundit Chris Hayes. Their view is that we should elect by “most votes.” They don’t consider the possibility of a race with three viable candidates where “most votes” could elect a president with 34% of the votes. In our winner-take-all system, “most votes” also allows a candidate with money to fund another candidate with close views to an opponent, allowing a split vote within the opposition and a minority win. Our current president would love this for a remarkably easy reelection win. Bernie or Elizabeth or Pete might also, but it is bad policy.
The National Popular Vote Interstate Compact is pushing just such a method. It wants states, totaling 270 electors, to pledge to give their electors to the most- votes winner.
If we are to do away with the Electoral College in favor of one voter, one vote, then we have to install a majority election system.
I would recommend a ranked choice voting system that allows voters to rank their votes and thus preserve their values.
Jim Sinex is a full-time science teacher and a part-time voter advocate.