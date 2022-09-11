 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
TUCSON OPINION

Local Opinion: Would we be as united today as we were on 9/11?

The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

Every year around this time, my mom tells me her story of 9/11, and every year I listen.

At only 6 months old during the attacks, I’ve grown up in a post-9/11 world, relying on stories from loved ones to piece together the details of that day.

We were living in the Bay Area at the time of the attacks on the twin towers and the Pentagon. Amid the fear, chaos and confusion, rumors began flying that San Francisco was believed to be the next target. Immediately, my mom thought of me. In a hurry, she bundled up her 6-month-old baby and drove to the store, insistent on finding formula, diapers and wipes in case those rumors did come true. As quickly as we were in the store, we were out. While loading the car, two men stopped to help, telling my mom to get in the driver’s seat, that they would load our groceries and put away the cart.

Despite being such a small gesture, their kindness in the parking lot is one of the moments that I have been raised to think of when I reflect on that day. Rather than drive us apart, the horror of these moments bonded us closer together. We found comfort in strangers, neighbors and friends.

Our political stance was the least of our concerns.

Sadly, 21 years later, I am uncertain if an attack today would have the same outcome. If the United States were to suffer a similar assault, I fear we would react with anger and arguments toward our fellow neighbors. Instead of being a country united, we would become further divided.

Consider this: President George W. Bush hit a 90% approval rating in a Gallup poll conducted in late September 2001. Can you imagine the madness that would ensue today? Opponents of President Biden would be giddy to tank his ratings, blaming him for the attack. The same would occur under Donald Trump, if an attack had unfolded during his presidency.

Elections are fast approaching and emotions are running high. In recent years, there seems to be a strong sense of loyalty to one’s political affiliation, with very little regard to individuals or ideas on the other side of party lines. We called ourselves Americans 21 years ago, whereas today, for too many of us, our identity is wrapped up in our political beliefs. We seem to forget that we should be pledging our allegiance to the United States, not to politics.

We as Americans have been walking a tightrope for years, and now the political winds feel nearly strong enough to blow us over. As we head into November, we should remember that above all else, we are Americans, and we must look out for one another. We must learn a lesson from the men who helped my mom in the parking lot, that we should treat each other with grace and kindness, remaining as united as we were on Sept. 11, 2001.

Megan Ewing

Megan Ewing is a journalism student at the University of Arizona and an apprentice at the Star.

