Local Opinion: Yes, security clearances are important

I’ve been watching the news recently and there seems to be a misunderstanding about the importance of security clearances.

I am a retired Air Force Chaplain who held that security clearance to do my job, and it still binds me today. Chaplains provide for the free exercise of religion for all military members and their families. They provide counseling and have complete confidentiality. This is extremely important for military members working in intelligence or with nuclear weapons. If they seek counseling from someone other than a chaplain who holds the same security clearance, their clearance will be suspended. They cannot return to their duties until an investigation clears them. You can imagine how devastating this can be to a marriage that is already troubled or to a person struggling with depression and suicidal thoughts. In the meantime, their co-workers must work harder and longer to get the necessary work done.

In the fall of 2000, I became the 1st Fighter Wing Chaplain at Langley AFB, Virginia. The eight chaplains were assigned to all the units on base providing care and counseling. As I settled into my job leading the team, I visited all those units. I met with their commanders to see what the unit’s needs were and how well the chaplains were helping meet those needs.

As I visited the commander of an intelligence group, I was surprised when he commented that I held a Top Secret (TS) clearance from my prior assignment. He was very pleased with the care provided by the unit chaplain, but he needed a second chaplain cleared to cover the unit when that chaplain was deployed or on leave. He asked if I would be willing to have my TS upgraded to a TS-SCI (Top Secret-Sensitive Compartmented Information) clearance to fill the need. Despite my heavy workload, I agreed. After a background check, I received a TS-SCI-TK. The TK referred to a unique part of the unit’s work.

One visit I made to the unit shows the importance of protecting the intelligence sources covered by a TS-SCI. I normally visited military personnel working on holidays. Many units allowed families to visit or to bring food on a holiday. However, that was impossible for the intelligence group. Their families would not have the security clearance required to enter the building. So, I made visiting them a holiday priority. I visited them on Thanksgiving Day 2001. I honestly did not know everything they were doing, but I had no need to know.

Then an airman excitedly wanted me to watch his computer screen. I saw a pickup truck on what looked like a goat path on a rocky mountainside. I didn’t understand what I was seeing. He told me it was Predator drone footage of the Taliban in Afghanistan. It was three minutes old. I was stunned. I did not know we had such a capability. Luckily, the Taliban did not know either. That secret had to be protected for the safety of our troops who, in response to the terror attack of Sept. 11, 2001, were fighting the Taliban in Afghanistan.

When I retired, I was read out of my clearance. I had a briefing and signed paperwork. I was sworn to continued secrecy. I kept that secret until the president of the United States announced the existence of the Predator. If the president had not broken the secret, I would be keeping it today. I do continue to keep secret everything else I saw and learned. Time is not a factor. Our national security can be at risk for months or years.

To anyone who doubts the seriousness of paperwork labeled TS-SCI, that information is as vital today as our ability to watch the Taliban was in 2001. Whether the paperwork would reveal the sources of our intelligence or our intelligence tools or our intelligence personnel, it is truly vital to our nation’s security. It must be kept secret.