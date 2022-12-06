Local Opinion: Young voters can help change gun laws

The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

In the 10 days before Thanksgiving, our nation suffered three more mass shootings. In Virginia and Colorado, young men with guns attacked and killed at least 14 people.

According to the Gun Violence Archive, an independent research and data collection non-profit, there have been over 600 mass shootings just this year. A mass shooting is generally considered a shooting where at least four people have been wounded or killed. By any measure this is a staggering number.

In the past few years, I’ve written a handful of columns after other mass shootings. These opinion pieces described our gun laws and detailed ways in which many of us involved in law enforcement, as well as many gun control advocates, believe will limit the number of these mass shootings we suffer each year. These suggestions have included universal background checks on gun purchases, limiting the capacity of magazines that hold bullets allowing for multiple victims without reloading, and yes, banning certain so-called AR-type weapons.

Despite the work of so many organizations such as Giffords, Newtown Action Alliance and other advocacy groups, we do not seem to have elected officials with the political will to make a change. But maybe that is changing.

In this year’s election just completed we saw a remarkable occurrence. Young voters making a difference. To a large extent motivated by the U. S. Supreme Court decision in Dobbs v. Jackson overturning Roe v. Wade and a woman’s right to choose, younger voters turned out in great numbers, altering the expected outcomes in elections across the country.

While certainly most analysts seem to agree that other issues contributed to a larger than expected young voter turnout, it appears fair to state that Dobbs was a major rallying point for young voters across the country. The impact these young voters could have is immeasurable. They can shape our future gun laws in the same way they’ve helped shape our just completed election.

As we turn over this world to a younger generation, these voters are finding their voices on issues such as a woman’s right to choose, climate change and other dire matters. So many of the mass shootings we’ve suffered involve the killing of young people. It’s time for this next generation to become a political force.

Our current political situation seemingly will not allow for significant change in gun safety. We need new, bold politicians who will work to save lives. We desperately need young voters to continue being involved politically to bring about the change we need to protect all of us. Dobbs was a critically important rallying point. Gun laws are equally important. Stay involved. Vote. Save lives.