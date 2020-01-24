Local Opinion: Your tax dollars help Tucson Delivers’ Safer City program support first responders

The following column is the opinion and analysis of the writer.
Have you seen the logo? The Tucson Delivers logo, which you may have seen on Tucson Police and Tucson Fire equipment or vehicles, is a way to show that your hard-earned dollars are helping our fire and police forces stay safe while protecting you, your families, friends, co-workers and neighbors.
Three years ago, the Tucson mayor and city council decided to ask voters for a five-year, half-cent sales tax to raise $250 million to pay for public safety needs and street repairs and maintenance.
Voters generously approved Proposition 101, now a part of the Tucson Delivers Program, and $150 million was earmarked to go to public safety. As a result, in the past two and a half years, Tucson has seen a vast improvement in vehicles and equipment for our Tucson police and fire departments. Improvements to facilities that will include the rebuild of five fire stations and the Santa Cruz substation have been in the planning. Groundbreakings will begin soon.
One of the top priorities of the Tucson Delivers, Safer City Program is the safety and security of Tucson’s first responders. Sworn police officers, crime scene technicians and community service officers have already received 550 new ballistic vests. Firefighters have seen the delivery of nearly 500 sets of new turnout gear.
Tucson Delivers has spent more than $33 million on items ranging from patrol laptops to upgrades to the dispatch system to body-worn cameras.
First responders also will see $55 million in new police patrol cars, fire trucks, ambulances, police motorcycles and other public safety vehicles, including prisoner transport vans, bomb trucks and mobile command posts. Six fire trucks and more than 120 patrol vehicles have already been deployed. These vehicles are essential to assuring public safety and will replace units that are beyond their recommended service life.
Also completed or in motion are the remodeling or rebuilding of 14 fire stations located around the city, the building of an East Side Police Annex and a new South Side Police Substation as well as the rebuild of the driver’s training track and numerous repairs and upgrades to the Public Safety Training Academy Campus at 10001 S. Wilmot Road.
Transparency and accountability are vital aspects of Tucson Delivers. To that end, the Tucson Delivers website updates visitors on all projects planned, underway and completed. In addition, the 2017 Public Safety Tax Oversight Commission — comprised of 11 Tucson residents appointed by the mayor, city manager and council members — was created to provide oversight of the spending of taxpayer money. Commission meetings are open to the public and all are welcome to attend. Each aspect of the program is actively managed by a city of Tucson internal leadership team and various other department stakeholders.
We the members of the Public Safety Tax Oversight Commission, appointed by the mayor and council, value and appreciate the hard work of City Manager’s Mike Ortega’s staff and the many agencies who have worked with us to make this project a success. Their work has been excellent.
Andy Townsend is the chair of the 2017 Public Safety Tax Oversight Commission and principal of Elvira Elementary School.