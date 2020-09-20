Marana Mayor: We all need you to out 2020 census by Sept. 30

The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:
The U.S. Census Bureau’s final 2020 Census response date is Sept. 30. Between now and then, you have an important choice to make.
While census workers are knocking on doors to collect information directly from households that have not responded to the census yet, you still have the ability to complete your form online, by phone or by mail. Will you complete it? I hope the answer is a resounding “yes.”
Billions of dollars for our state, region and communities are at stake. Regional and local transportation, education, health care, housing and public safety programs and services depend on funding distributions that are determined by census data. The latest data helps determine where business, school or housing developments will occur or how many jobs will be created.
By participating in the 2020 Census, you help provide current data — which is only used in statistical form and leads to better decision making at many levels for the next decade.
- Most importantly, the personal information you provide remains confidential and is not shared with anyone. That has been the Census Bureau’s practice and legal commitment since the census has been conducted.
- • Updating our nation’s population numbers every 10 years is required by the U.S. Constitution. Everyone living in the United States on April 1, 2020, makes up our nation’s population. That’s you.
- New census data helps determine the following:
- Fair government representation so you can be heard.
- Equitable distribution of
billions
- of public dollars to states and on programs and services that are so important to your families and others.
- Better decision-making by public and private sector leaders when they have quality census data at their fingertips. This is important for communities, governments and businesses.
Pima County has surpassed its 2010 self-response rate of 65.9% (at 66.5% as of Sept. 17) but has the opportunity to build that response before the census deadline. By completing the 2020 Census form today and encouraging others to do so, you help ensure our region receives adequate funding over the next decade.
Completing the form takes less than five minutes and is safe and secure. Amid our COVID-19 environment, this is an opportunity to come together and make a positive difference that will shape the future of our state, region and communities for the next decade.
Take the time now to fill out the census form for your household and have a positive impact on your life and the lives of others. Visit 2020census.gov to respond.
Marana Mayor Ed Honea chairs the Regional Council of Pima Association of Governments, the region’s metropolitan planning organization and council of governments. To learn more about PAG, visit www.PAGregion.com
