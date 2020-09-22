 Skip to main content
Mark Kelly, ACC and education forums on tap for Star Opinion candidate chats

  • Updated
Elections

The Star’s Editorial Board is holding interviews with candidates on the ballot in the upcoming general election and we’re inviting you to join us via Zoom. If you’d like to join the chat, email Opinion editor Sarah Garrecht Gassen at sgassen@tucson.com with the specific session in the subject line. Please send separate emails for each session. We will add interviews as they are confirmed.

Note: The interview with Ann Kirkpatrick of Congressional District 2 is being rescheduled. We will update the new date and time when it is confirmed.

Wednesday, Sept. 23

  • 11:30 a.m. Pima County assessor
  • 2 p.m. Board of Supervisors No. 3

Thursday, Sept. 24

  • 1 p.m. Board of Supervisors No. 2 Matt Heinz
  • 6-7:30 p.m. Children’s Action Alliance Southern Arizona Candidate Forum (co-presented by the Arizona Daily Star; register at

http://bit.ly/SAACforum2020

Monday, Sept. 28

  • 1 p.m. Arizona Corporation Commission

Tuesday, Sept. 29

  • 4-5:30 p.m. TUSD candidate student forum (only students ask questions)

Wednesday, Sept. 30

11:15 a.m. Senate candidate Mark Kelly

