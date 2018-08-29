After four years of litigation, the Tucson Unified School District desegregation case was nominally settled in August 1978. This month, on the lamentable 40th anniversary of that settlement, it is useful to review where the case stands and why it is still standing.
The history is complicated (the court record includes over 2,000 filings), but the conclusion is not: It is time to release TUSD from court oversight. Release will probably occur in steps and may be subject to contentious appeals, but the case should never reach its 45th anniversary.
The simple 1978 settlement anticipated release in five years, but for 25 years TUSD neglected to apply for release. Instead it collected desegregation funds year after year, ostensibly to implement the aging settlement. The annual levy increased gradually until the Legislature blocked further increases, capping it at about $63 million since 2009. This represents about 15 percent of TUSD’s annual operating budget.
The path changed in 2003, when Judge David Bury inherited the case. In 2004 he asked the parties to the case why court oversight should continue. Eventually, in 2009, he ended it.
Judge Bury’s release order described, in painful detail, TUSD’s lack of good faith in implementing the 1978 settlement. Accordingly, as part of that release, TUSD adopted a Post-Unitary Status Plan, representing its commitment to spend future desegregation funds more effectively. (Other Arizona districts have shown that desegregation funding can continue after court oversight ends.)
The Fisher (African-American) and Mendoza (Mexican-American) plaintiffs appealed Bury’s release order, and in 2011 the Ninth Circuit Court agreed, using Bury’s own findings of fact to reverse his decision. The court ruled unanimously that TUSD had behaved too badly, over decades, to be released from court oversight.
In 2013, Bury approved a new Unitary Status Plan (USP), which set a path to eventual release. Though TUSD’s illegal segregation ended long ago, the USP was, absurdly, far more detailed and proscriptive than the original 1978 settlement. One problem was that TUSD’s negotiators repeatedly capitulated to demands from the other parties, including the newly appointed special master.
TUSD worked hard to meet the demands of the new USP, but it predictably struggled to reach full compliance. This was especially true during the previous administration, which too often fought with the other parties. The plaintiffs and the special master exacerbated compliance hurdles by making new demands, which went beyond the letter of the USP. TUSD protested, sometimes justifiably, that the rules were changing in the middle of the game. The court has itself moved the goalposts. For example, last October when it imposed new and complicated conditions on Gifted and Talented programs, which far exceeded what even the plaintiffs and special master had requested.
Despite this difficult environment and its own bad history, TUSD has built a generally good and improving record of compliance with the USP and subsequent orders from the district court. The special master has accordingly evolved from being TUSD’s frequent opponent to, through many filings over the past year, an advocate for TUSD’s progress. Last September he wrote: “It is time to replace the sense that the District is in a state of siege, with pride in being where other Districts need to go.”
TUSD has consequently applied for partial release from court oversight, with support from the special master but expected opposition from the Fisher and Mendoza plaintiffs. We currently await the court’s decision. If it is favorable, then I expect TUSD to seek complete release within two years.
TUSD, with a Latino student population now exceeding 60 percent, has transcended the weak record that caused the Ninth Circuit Court to require continued court oversight. The district has, indeed, satisfied a gauntlet of requirements that far exceed the original 1978 settlement, including permanent reforms that will inhibit any future discrimination. It is time to move on.