Mary DeCamp: Humanity can do better than the Trump/Biden 'debate' debacle

The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:
I was dismayed by the presidential debates. I suspect you were, too. Watching was painful, wasn’t it? After 45 minutes, I tried switching to the radio, but that was hurtful, too.
I’m a janitor, not a politician, but it is obvious to me there is a lot suffering that stands in the way of solving our collective problems. There are huge messes to clean up. Squabbling and name-calling will not adequately address the yoked challenges of a pandemic, climate change, economic meltdown and social upheaval.
Both 2020 presidential candidates fell far short of the sort of healthy, honorable person we want/need to lead us and our nation now. A mess like that debate cannot be cleaned up with a mop and a bucket! Dirty politics, indeed.
Clean and healthy people do not feel the need to shout, talk over, demean or bully others. Rational people focus on what positive steps can be taken to secure desirable outcomes. Well-adjusted folks are willing to work with others who may not share their ideology, but who merit respect simply because s/he is a fellow human being. Sane adults engage constructively.
Somewhere in our history we were led to believe that human worth was based on dollars. Because the dollar was revered, ancestors could buy and sell human beings. One’s efforts, labors, time, attention and deference belonged to Master. We lost sight of values like character, empathy, humanity if they weren’t coupled with property. We all got jobs (or inherited funds) and supported the status quo. Life became about controlling resources instead of savoring social connections.
Yes, I know that slavery is a thing of the past. But for 12 generations slavery twisted our understanding of human worth and how life was best lived. Nobody today is enslaved though, right? Our low-paid, gig-economy, front-line workers of color notwithstanding. Time is money!
And the money chase worked for a lot of us for a long time. Many of us have lived comfortable and happy lives. But now that lifestyle feels precarious as weather catastrophes mount, COVID-19 claims more and more lives, jobs are lost, medical conditions arise and violence erupts on the streets.
Our world does face existential threats. It is time to realize that money alone will not save us. We face sickness and hurt and danger across so many facets of our lives. If we are to survive and thrive, we need to supplant our economy with community.
Think of the potential benefits of shifting billions of dollars now shunted to war, Big Pharma and policing to fund small businesses, neighborhood endeavors, and community development. Neighbors working with neighbors to make their small space in this big endangered world more sustainable and compassionate, whatever that might look like. Arts instead of armada. Food not bombs. Meditate instead of medicate. Shop small and local rather than further empowering corporate behemoths.
Huge shifts are occurring. We are fortunate to have such exciting times to create a new vision of humanity. We can put down the boxing gloves and don the gardening gloves. Get to know and love and support one another regardless of political labels.
And let’s get both those presidential candidates the psychological support they need to become healthy and honorable citizens. Maybe give them some time with their families on a tropical island to recalibrate their thinking before rejoining the rest of us on the clean-up crew?
Mary DeCamp is a post-capitalist community activist who ran for Tucson mayor in 2011.
