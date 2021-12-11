Mayor Ed Honea: City of Tucson should rethink RTA demands

The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:
In 2006, Pima County voters approved the Regional Transportation Authority’s 20-year regional transportation plan and tax.
Leading up to the vote, the RTA fully engaged the public with over 200 group presentations and 27 town halls to hear from voices in each jurisdiction. After this extensive outreach, voters overwhelmingly approved the RTA plan and tax by a 3-2 margin.
Also prior to the vote, all RTA member jurisdictions, including the City of Tucson, unanimously endorsed the plan.
As confirmed by a 10-year RTA plan state-performance audit, the RTA is completing the plan as promised to the voters. Through FY 2022-26, the remaining five years of the RTA plan, projects are budgeted to the ballot amount.
The ballot amount – which is funded by RTA tax revenues and dedicated federal and state dollars to make up for less-than-anticipated RTA revenues following the Great Recession – is the RTA’s obligation to fund.
We are fulfilling that promise.
The City of Tucson would like to have you believe otherwise. For the city’s remaining projects in the RTA plan, costs over the RTA’s obligated ballot amount are the city’s responsibility to fund. That responsibility has been clearly spelled out in RTA rules, regulations and agreements.
Instead of working collaboratively to resolve issues, the city is demanding to have veto power on the RTA Board. In our opinion, the city wants more control to not only scale back or change voter-approved project scopes (rather than apply their own local funds or other funds to complete the projects as originally presented) but also to dictate content of a future plan rather than relying on public-guided plan development.
We also believe the city plans to seek a city sales tax to pay for their local transportation funding needs. Instead of the city trying to make the RTA the scapegoat for their funding issues, I encourage them to wait until after their city sales tax initiative is presented to voters and then consider working collaboratively with the rest of the region to address the city’s remaining funding shortfalls in the future RTA Next plan.
We understand the city’s issue is no easy fix and why they may need to seek additional public funding from city taxpayers.
The RTA offers a partial, but significant funding solution to the city’s future regional transportation needs as part of the next RTA plan. Under the current RTA plan, the city has received over 60 percent of RTA funding.
We sincerely believe the city would be fiscally wise to reconsider withdrawing from the RTA Next process and continue to receive complementary regional dollars as part of the next RTA plan for their regional needs.
Marana Mayor Ed Honea is vice chairman of the Regional Transportation Authority Board.