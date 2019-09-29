The following column is the opinion and analysis of the writer.
I have suffered with depression, self-harm and obsessive thoughts for about 25 years.
According to my mom, when I was 2 months old, she was unpacking a stack of glasses when she suddenly lost control and the glasses crashed to the floor. I had no startle reaction whatsoever. I did not cry. I did not tilt my head in the direction of the sound. Nothing. Complete silence.
The doctor confirmed their worse fear; I had severe hearing loss. But I was far too young for them to know the extent of my deficit.
When I was 16, school became increasingly more difficult. I struggled to make friends because I was different, and kids can be pretty cruel. In fact, it was not uncommon for me to spend a complete day at school and not speak to a single person. I would walk the halls alone. I would eat lunch alone. I would walk home alone. It was so painful.
You know, people are kinder to others who have a disability they can see, but those of us with hearing loss have a harder time. In fact, if someone is speaking to me and I do not hear them, they will simply just raise their voice or scream at me as if that’s going to make a difference.
In addition to hearing loss, I also struggle with other issues. Recently, I had to go to a medical hospital because I hurt myself with a sharp object. My head had been spinning with thoughts that I was worthless and all alone. I tried really hard to stop myself from doing something stupid, but got overwhelmed by my thoughts and lost control.
After they moved me from the emergency room, I wanted to go to a psychiatric hospital for help. I waited for a week, but nobody wanted me. Waiting for help really stressed me out and made me feel worse. I gave up waiting and went home to stay with my parents for a while.
I have spent the first 40 years of my life wishing I could be someone else. I have always been able to see the good in others and I could spot their gifts a mile away. Unfortunately, I was not able to do the same for myself. I never considered myself worthy of love and acceptance.
I have been living independently now for four years — not by choice, but because there is nowhere else to put me. I’d much rather live in a group home with a staff that can help me and other people with similar issues, so I don’t feel so lonely. Sometimes I self-harm because I would rather be in a hospital room than alone in my apartment.
I don’t know what I am supposed to do if mental health hospitals don’t help me when I really need it. I feel better now because my family and friends and God helped me, but I am scared of going through all of this again.