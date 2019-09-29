The following column is the opinion and analysis of the writer.
My son, Jay, has battled depression and self-harm for years.
Recently, he was so desperate to stop the overwhelming flood of emotions filling every corner of his mind that he did the only thing he could to get help: He seriously self-harmed, knowing it would get him into an emergency room, where he would have to be seen by a physician.
After three days, he was medically cleared to go to an inpatient psychiatric facility but spent an additional five days sitting in a hospital room with no mental health support. Despite the seriousness of his condition, we were not only turned down by every behavioral health facility in Tucson, but we were turned down by a total of 32 facilities throughout Arizona.
How many times have we all heard from the media; crisis groups; public and private mental health providers; social workers; counselors; and local hospitals that anyone can call a behavioral health facility on behalf of a mentally ill person in crisis, get them assessed and hooked up with the appropriate resources?
When it happened to us, none of the support that behavioral health organizations claim to offer was available to us.
The hospital was forced to provide not only emergency care for the physical needs of my son, but also emotional support during his crisis. The doctors, nurses and support staff do their best to meet their patients’ needs, but they are not equipped to provide psychiatric care — and it’s not their job. People living with mental health conditions should be treated with dignity and respect, not left for days sitting in hospital rooms praying for a bed to open up at an inpatient facility.
What exactly are the options for parents who know their child is going off the rails? Society screams, “Tell someone.” Yet the very organizations equipped to effectively treat these individuals refuse care for one reason or another: There are no beds. Your situation requires a unique skill set. Your insurance will not support an inpatient stay.
If someone who is seriously mentally ill does not quality for inpatient care, then who does? In many situations, families recognize the triggers and desperately try to intervene, but every door is closed to us. Interestingly enough, these same organizations expect the family to do the very thing they won’t: Take their loved one in.
Here’s what needs to change immediately:
- We need more psychiatrists in Tucson. Often, people with mentally illness are treated by nurse practitioners, who are a valuable resource but lack the training of psychiatrists.
- Medical professionals need to treat each patient uniquely. Mentally ill people do not fit under the same umbrella. My son’s challenges do not fit the mold, so he hasn’t been able to get the care he needs.
- Tailored treatment for the mentally ill should be available for all. It’s simple. I should not have to fight to get my son into a facility.
Our country gives millions of dollars for foreign aid yet does not provide money to care for our most vulnerable here at home. Let’s put some of those resources back into local communities.
Local, state and federal government must devote greater resources to provide the mentally ill with quick access to inpatient facilities and psychiatric help.
My son is still at home — under my care, still in crisis — waiting for help that may never come.