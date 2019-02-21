Transportation infrastructure includes sidewalks for people who choose or need to walk; highways and roads that carry all kinds of transport vehicles; bike lanes and bikeways for commute or recreational use; signal technology to help traffic move efficiently and transit services to provide an alternative to vehicles.
Both building and maintaining of transportation infrastructure, though, is expensive.
Think of the house you own and what it costs to build or purchase it and how much money it takes to maintain it or add to it. Maintenance or capacity building options depend on how much money is in the budget and, sometimes, there simply is not enough to do it all.
During a recent Sun Corridor Transportation Summit, state elected, regional and transportation officials recognized that funding sources to build or maintain Arizona’s transportation infrastructure are insufficient to meet the needs.
The answer to the question “Why?” is complex, and the reasons are many. Here are examples of why transportation funding does not match the needs.
Infrastructure costs continue to escalate.
Transportation revenues from state and federal gas taxes are based on a formula that has not changed since the early 1990s. The stagnant gas tax means the value of the dollar continues to decline over time. (In Arizona, the gas tax has been at 18 cents since 1991 and purchasing power has declined.)
People are driving more fuel-efficient vehicles, which has further contributed to a reduction in the gas taxes collected.
Aging transportation infrastructure continues to deteriorate. Over time, unmaintained infrastructure is more expensive to repair.
Current workforce shortages contribute to a delay in scheduling construction projects.
With no single funding solution on the table to address these needs, our state and region can’t sit idle — hence, the transportation summit theme.
While the picture painted here looks gloomy, a ray of sunshine is peeking through the clouds. Leaders at the summit collectively recognized that this issue needs to be addressed and that working together is essential to move the conversation forward.
It is encouraging to see the interest in finding solutions advance, especially with the increased number of transportation bills introduced at the state Legislature in recent years — an indication that transportation is a growing priority.
Regionally, we may once again consider a self-funding solution to address our transportation needs. The Regional Transportation Authority’s half-cent excise tax is an example of how we can help ourselves. The RTA excise tax in place since 2006 has funded well over 800 transportation improvements from the voter-approved RTA plan. However, this tax collected from a special taxing district within Pima County is set to expire in June 2026, and we will need to consider extending that tax.
The RTA Board formed a citizens advisory committee to establish regional transportation priorities and a vision for an RTA continuation plan. They will manage the challenging task of identifying projects to fund given a limited 20-year, tax-funded budget. Over the past 12 years, we have all seen the economic benefits associated with the investments of the current RTA plan. The continuation plan will be built to include similar outcomes to ensure transportation safety and economic vitality.
The RTA board wants to see our region thrive, and it’s our responsibility to help make that happen through good regional decision-making.
Stay tuned for public participation opportunities. In the meantime, please discuss our funding situation with others and the need to review all funding possibilities. Let’s work together to address our priority transportation needs. Thanks for learning more about this important regional and statewide issue.