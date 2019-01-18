Border walls are expanding across the U.S.-Mexico border at an alarming rate. Despite political rhetoric from both sides of the aisle, border walls are being built right now.
For those who deny this is true, on Oct. 26, 2018, immediately after the completion of a 2.5-mile stretch of border wall in Calexico, California, a plaque was mounted on the wall that read “This plaque was installed on October 26, 2018 to commemorate the completion of the first section of President Trump’s border wall.”
In the current self-inflicted battle that the president and the Senate majority leader are forcing upon the nation over a border wall, there are dollar amounts being thrown around that none of us truly understand. A billion dollars is an incomprehensible amount of money that most of us have no personal experience with (there are only 540 billionaires in the U.S.). So what does a billion dollars buy?
Since 2007, the United States has spent almost $10 billion on the construction of border barriers. Nearly 700 miles of walls and barricades already exist along the 2,000-mile southern border, with over 100 miles of new border wall contracts funded and scheduled to be built next year. In 2018, Congress appropriated $1.6 billion for the construction of new and replacement border fencing, $324 million of which will go to building 32 miles of border wall in areas in and around Yuma.
It should be noted that the administration has failed to use $1.3 billion from last year, yet is asking for more.
Twenty new miles of border wall was completed two months ago in New Mexico at a cost of $74 million, cutting across the pristine desert grasslands of the Organ Mountains-Desert Peaks National Monument just west of Santa Teresa, New Mexico. In 2017, “Vagabundo,” a Mexican wolf who is part of the Binational Wolf Recovery effort, undertook a 600-mile journey that started in the mountains of Chihuahua, Mexico, before crossing into the United States near the Santa Teresa wall.
The wolf spent a week in Las Cruces and Sunland Park, New Mexico, before returning to the Sierra Madre via a gap in the border wall at Ciudad Juarez. Vagabundo’s journey would not be possible now because of the border wall.
In Arizona and New Mexico there are 395 miles of unwalled border left. At a cost of $4 million per mile, $1.6 billion dollars would be enough to wall off all of Arizona and New Mexico. This would have a devastating effect upon the wildlife of the region. Spacing between steel posts, known as “bollards,” is about four inches, so any animal with a skull size of more than 4 inches would be blocked.
The Sonoran pronghorn antelope, whose range spans across northwestern Sonora and the Cabeza Prieta National Wildlife Refuge of Arizona, would be nudged closer to extirpation. The number of jaguars documented in Arizona over the last 20 years would remain at seven, for a border wall would most certainly exclude any more from arriving, and the more common animals, many of them popular game species, could suffer localized extinctions and genetic depression from isolation.
In short, border walls will change the course of evolutionary history in North America.