National Opinion: (Roger) Stone cold justice

The following column is the opinion and analysis of the writer.
Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema is concerned that President Trump and Attorney General William Barr improperly interfered in the Department of Justice’s sentencing recommendations in the Roger Stone case. “Improper political interference in criminal proceedings and sentencing recommendations, if it occurred, raises serious moral and ethical questions about the independent and impartial application of the law,” Sinema explained.
Indeed, the concern and indignation regarding the DOJ’s decision to walk back its recommendation of a nine-year sentence for Stone — after Trump tweeted about it — has been immense.
This is no surprise. The anti-Trump movement in Congress and the press must satisfy its perpetual need to be enraged by something — anything — relating to Trump. This is simply the current outrage. Barr’s welcome criticism of Trump’s tweeting has confused and amplified the frenzy.
Here are a few observations that Sinema and the outraged don’t appear to be considering.
Mr. Stone is a 67-year-old man who might not survive nine years in prison. The prosecutors’ recommended sentence is thus the rough equivalent of seeking the death penalty. The investigation into Russia that led to Stone’s prosecution was started under problematic conditions that included law-enforcement officials making material misrepresentations to the FISA court.
After a massive, yearslong investigation into Mr. Stone by the Mueller team, none of the allegations that he colluded with Russia proved to be true.
After investigators determined that Stone did not commit any of these underlying crimes, but instead may have committed process crimes relating to obstruction of legal proceedings and witness tampering, a large team of armed law enforcement officials went to Stone’s house — along with CNN cameras — and arrested him and took him to jail. Stone was subsequently convicted of committing these process crimes.
The lead prosecutor managing the Mueller investigation, which led to Stone’s conviction, is Andrew Weissmann. Mr. Weissmann supported Hillary Clinton in the 2016 presidential campaign and is now a regular anti-Trump analyst on MSNBC.
All this is brushed aside and completely ignored by those righteously incensed that the Justice Department would withdraw the nine-year sentence recommendation after Trump’s tweets.
Stone does not deserve to potentially die in jail at the hands of his political opponents because he committed process crimes after being swept into a historically sprawling investigation that we now know was initiated on illicit grounds and managed by a partisan prosecutor.
The Constitution gives the president the absolute right to pardon individuals they believe have been wrongly convicted of federal crimes. Yes — as Barr explained — Trump should abstain from interfering with or publicly weighing in regarding the particulars of any criminal case, including this one. And this is important. But the Justice Department changing an aggressive sentencing recommendation is hardly an adequate basis for outrage, even if Trump is tweeting about it.
The problem of course is that the need to be outraged by something Trump is doing neither subsides nor requires an adequate basis. It is an interminable derangement. Here, a 67-year old man might unfairly die in jail if he serves nine years in prison. The prosecutorial blood thirst to keep Stone’s prison sentence unusually severe is the real outrage.
William Cooper is an attorney who has written for numerous publications including The Wall Street Journal, New York Daily News, Baltimore Sun, Huff Post and USA Today.