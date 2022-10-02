 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
New cartoonists coming to the opinion pages

The Star’s opinion pages now feature a whole new batch of editorial cartoonists.

We started using cartoonists with Creators Syndicate on Oct. 1 as part of a companywide move by Lee Enterprises, the co-owner of the Star. What that means for the Star is that we will no longer use Cagle Cartoons, the syndicated service we’ve used since early this year. Rest assured, you will continue to see cartoons every Sunday by the Star’s David Fitzsimmons. We still welcome submissions from local cartoonists.

Creators Syndicate was founded in 1987 and features more than a dozen cartoonists, including several Pulitzer Prize winners. One of those cartoonists is Arizona-based cartoonist Steve Benson, so get ready for a whole lot more cartoons about life and politics in Arizona.

If you have any comments or questions, contact us at staropinions@tucson.com.

