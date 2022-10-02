New cartoonists coming to the opinion pages

OPINION: "Needless to say, there are innumerable challenges and frustrations as a disabled, mobility-impaired person. My biggest don’t come from no longer being able to do the big things like hiking or playing sports, but rather the little tasks around the house–taking the garbage out, minor repairs, yard work, etc.–that end up falling on my wife, Suzy. I do what I can but I’m often left frustrated at what daily tasks I can’t do or do slowly," writes Tucsonan Peter Bourque.