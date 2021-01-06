 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
New Year, New Zoom! The Opinion Page team is back on Jan. 7

New Year, New Zoom! The Opinion Page team is back on Jan. 7

If you’re reading this, it means you made it out of 2020. Congratulations! To celebrate, the Opinion Page team is finally all back together after numerous vacations.

They are fully formed like Voltron and ready to attack the new year with a showcase of some of their plans and projects for the 12 months ahead.

The discussion will take place over Zoom, so you can log in on your laptop, desktop or tablet, or call a special number and listen in over your phone to participate in the Thursday, Jan. 7, chat at 2 p.m.

For a link, email opinion writer Edward Celaya at ecelaya@tucson.com.

He’ll send the Zoom link out Thursday morning.

See you there!

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters to the Editor
Local Editorials and Opinion

Letters to the Editor

  • Updated

OPINION: Our letter writers are growing increasingly worried about the prospects of Donald Trump attempting to overthrow last year's election. Read those takes and more in our latest Letters to the Editor.

Watch Now: Related Video

The Point Being Video Podcast: Tucson Mayor Regina Romero

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News