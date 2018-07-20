Just because you know how to swim doesn’t mean that every body of water is safe.
So what does this have to do with cycling safety?
Our fair city rightly prides itself on being a bicycle-friendly community. For decades, the city and its promotion agencies, nonprofits, businesses and bicycle enthusiasts have done much to promote this to our fellow citizens, around the country, and, in fact, all over the world. Our premier event, El Tour de Tucson, now in its 36th year, attracts more than 9,000 enthusiasts from all across the globe and serves to highlight our community’s commitment to a fun and safe cycling culture.
Since we have invested so much in raising awareness about our cycling culture, it’s only right that we have also focused on the safety aspect of that culture, among cyclists, individual drivers, public transport, pedestrians and others responsible for our streets and roadways that are vital to making our Old Pueblo a wonderful place. Encouragingly, biking enthusiasts, government officials at the city, county, and regional levels, businesses, and others have made this a priority, especially in recent years.
As local small-business owners, we own and operate eight Jimmy John’s sandwich shops around the greater Tucson area. At two of our stores, located near the University of Arizona campus and downtown, we employ delivery drivers as well as delivery cyclists. In fact, our downtown store is 100 percent bike delivery, our University store about 50 percent, and we have 26 employees in both stores dedicated to delivering fresh sandwiches to our customers as fast and as safely as possible.
This is why we take safety seriously. And we’re calling on the community to remember that safety is a two-way street.
Being aware of the safety aspects and needs of cyclists, drivers and pedestrians should never be a one-and-done attitude — or a singular event like learning how to swim, for instance. It requires all of us to be constantly aware of the needs of all three groups, looking out for each other when on the road, on the sidewalks, and in our parking lots. It means paying each other respect and being gracious as we navigate our transportation networks, remembering that we all make mistakes and that vigilance is paramount.
We regularly sponsor safety training programs for both our car and cycling delivery drivers, and this includes all aspects of biking safety, working with City of Tucson and Pima County officials and partnering with their safety specialists in this area. We reaffirm throughout these programs that driving and cycling safety is key, as is responsibility and, frankly, courtesy, and we enforce the use of helmets and reflective safety vests on all bicycle deliveries at all times. This commitment to the values of respect and service is central to our work. But even with this advanced level of training, our delivery cyclists can only be as safe as the car, truck, motorcycle, or bus traveling next to them.
For all members of our community who have worked so hard to make the Old Pueblo a special place for bicyclists, we ask that you keep these things first and foremost in your minds, especially as we approach the start of a new school year next month. In doing so, we can all continue to enjoy the cycling culture which has made, and will continue to make, Tucson a fantastic place to live, work, and ride in.