The following column is the opinion and analysis of the writer.
Last week, 181 CEOs from some of the world’s most powerful corporations made a dramatic announcement through the Business Roundtable’s statement on the purpose of a corporation: Maximizing profits for shareholders should no longer be the guiding star of business.
This announcement was not business as usual. This was enormous. Milton Freidman’s theory of the purpose of business, long interpreted as mandating shareholder primacy, has reigned supreme in the American business world for nearly five decades. Last week’s statement from global CEOs on the purpose of business is a radical pivot from Freidman’s doctrine.
While news of the Business Roundtable’s statement sent shock, wonder and reverberations around the world, this wasn’t a new idea to some in the business community, including right here in Tucson. A number of local businesses have been guiding their commercial endeavors with a focus on people and the planet, in addition to profit. Some of these are Certified B Corporations, and some businesses are simply committed to the principals of the Conscious Capitalism movement.
These businesses all share a commitment to a new way of doing business, one that is committed to a way of operating that values all stakeholders, not just shareholders.
I’m grateful to the lesser known business leaders throughout Arizona, and nationwide, that use their businesses as models of another way. Together, we have supported benefit corporation legislation, as was adopted in Arizona in 2013, which allows businesses to consider profits, in addition to society and the environment, with protection from breach of fiduciary claims in that pursuit of greater public benefit. We’ve also continued to prove that the model works; across sectors, across the nation, across businesses sizes. Companies that prioritize stakeholders not only succeed, but often outperform their peers.
Bringing us to this moment required more than just business leaders, though; this required the work of millions, from those who’ve supported these purpose-driven businesses, those who’ve created policy, who’ve elected politicians to support it, and the individuals who’ve been part of elevating the public dialogue on purpose in business that has increased five times in the last two decades.
It seems that insight has become too prominent for even the largest corporations to ignore. The shortfalls of the profit-maximization doctrine became undeniable in the financial crisis that began in 2008. Preceded by the layoffs of millions of Americans, decades of diminishing pension and retirement plans, along with environmental degradation, and inequitable compensation, the events of 2008 began to change the idea around what the role of business in society is.
Americans have seen the shortfalls of the short-term orientation and focus on quarterly numbers over long-term benefits to society that got us in hot water to begin with. These 181 CEOs understood that a change was necessary. They can now choose to lead it, or it will come for them from outside political forces.
They’ve come to the understanding that this is good business. I couldn’t agree more.