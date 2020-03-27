Nina Trasoff: UA Women's Basketball team is a true, giving team

The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:
What a heart-breaking end to a fairy tale season. I say fairy tale, but in reality, it wasn’t magic — it was a brilliant season because of hard work, drive, stamina, talent, leadership and teamwork. And now, due to circumstances beyond their control, it’s over.
I feel for their pain and loss and I’d like to say thank you for all our UA women’s basketball team has given our community — and especially the fans — this year.
I’ve been a die-hard fan for three years because of these outstanding young women and their coaches. It’s how they play. As a team. Playing to each other’s strengths. Focused on the win, not individual glory.
My husband and I sit two rows behind the team’s bench, so we get to see and “know” these players pretty well, both on the court and on the bench: their camaraderie, mutual support, selflessness, nearly consistent positivity, and determination.
Several weeks ago, I had the opportunity to spend a day with the team as an honorary coach. I found out that what we see on the bench and on the court, though fantastic, is only a small portion of the true nature of this team … and let me emphasize that word again: team. These women are one unit working together to succeed. One heartbeat, as their signature phrase emphasizes.
The give and take among players and coaches during the 8 a.m. shoot around was focused, with starters facing other team members posing as key USC players. Setting defenses and offenses, anticipating what they’d face in a few hours, all under the keen eye and direction of Coach Adia, as the women call her, and her three assistant coaches.
I talked with Tee Tee Starks about what I’d observed all season: her support for her teammates from the bench; her constant positive attitude and willingness to share her perspectives and expertise with her teammates; her ability to talk one player down from frustration at being called for a foul she didn’t think was fair and get her ready mentally to head back into the game. Despite a serious injury that sidelined her, her contributions had a direct impact on the team’s success. That prompted a warm hug from Tee Tee, who told me her goal is to be a coach. Clearly, she already has key skills in that arena.
And I certainly gained a different perspective standing next to some of these players, who move with such strength and power and grace.
The women were warm and welcoming when I was introduced to them, as were members of the coaching and support staff. It felt like a family welcoming a guest into their home.
McKale Center truly is their home. They own the court, but their locker room is also a reflection of who they are as a team. Informal. Open. Totally UA. Motivational placards everywhere. A formal team photo from their preseason retreat showing another side of these women.
When they came together in the film room before the game, the white board was filled with reminders, match-ups, motivational words. The team was quiet, attentive, focused, listening to coach Adia Barnes. But they also shared thoughts and tips with each other, taking nothing for granted, even though their opponent that day was not a ranked team.
I love my season seats, but sitting on the court next to the bench adds a whole other dimension to the game.
Standing on the court during huddles, listening to what was said during each time out offered so much insight into how they function as a team. Before the coaches come into the circle to provide direction for the next few minutes of the game, teammates talked with each other, sharing ideas, praise, pointers on how things might be done better. A team working together.
And they won decisively. The chance to stand in the circle during Bang That Drum, a ritual at the end of every winning game, was simply fabulous. There was genuine excitement from everyone in the circle around the drum. Pure joy for Dominique McBryde, who as player of the game had the chance to wield the mallet. Laughing. Joking. Dancing. Not even a hint of “that should have been me.” Women supporting each other as a team.
And perhaps that’s why they kept winning.
I value the chance I had to spend that day with this team. They are my SHeroes. But my primary takeaway was that being a team is not just some PR talk for these women — it is who they are, from stars to bench players, from top coaches to student assistants, from athletic trainer to strength coach to operations folks. Hopefully, that sense of team will buoy them as they cope with the sudden end of their season and the loss of the possibilities that had awaited them. It’s a sense of loss all of us who love this team share.
But we’re here, quietly supporting you now and eagerly anticipating your next season. Thanks for amazing memories. No doubt, more to come next year.
Nina J. Trasoff is a writer living in Tucson.
