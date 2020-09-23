Nogales educator: The real reason Arizona has a teacher shortage

The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:
The ever-growing teacher shortage that the pandemic is only worsening has been widely publicized, but in all hype about low pay and added responsibilities thrust on educators today, the real reason for this shortage has been given short shrift.
That reason can be summed up in one word: choice. High-school graduates, male or especially female, with strengths in science, engineering, technology, or math (STEM) are not taking those skills into a middle-school math classroom. That’s because they have a choice to go into a field that not only pays better but also plays to their strengths.
Those who developed career-and-technology education (CTE) skills while still in high school are going into business, or building airplanes, or running the robotics in a manufacturing plant. Those who decide that universities with their soaring costs are not right for them are jump-starting their careers with apprenticeships. And while pay itself is not the only issue, most of these young people will be earning twice in their first years of employment than a teacher does in 20.
When I graduated from Rincon High School in 1969 and miraculously found myself matriculating into the University of Arizona, my choices — and those of about 98 percent of the females who graduated with me — were extremely limited. We majored in education or nursing.
Having been in several educational roles for 47 years, I have seen the waves of change wash over this field. I can remember when even an opening in math or science, let alone social studies or English, brought several candidates for interviews even in a rural, high minority area snug against the Mexican border. Many who eventually taught in Nogales were from out of state and came because of a lack of choice since teaching openings were scarce in their own states or even in metropolitan Arizona.
But those days are long gone and frankly, will never return. However, there are some steps that could be taken to help bring more four-year graduates into teaching, and one is for the University of Arizona to make a choice to mirror what California did in 2017 when Gov. Jerry Brown reversed a 50-year-old law that preventing students from getting a bachelor’s degree in education. Before his reversal, those wanting to teach had to major in a subject area, such as biology, and then get a master’s degree in education, which combined with student teaching, often meant another two years of expensive college education.
I had the choice to get a secondary teaching degree in four years. Now, those desiring to teach at the secondary level have to major in that subject area and then get their teaching degree with a dozen more mandates for certification than I had to face.
Who would choose a minimum of five years of college just to be able to teach algebra to high school students when their math major prior to earning their teaching credentials opens far more doors? Who would major in elementary education now, even if a degree can be squeezed into four years, when they have to now become a special-education expert and receive ongoing training in everything from handling an active-shooter situation to making sure every single student is college-and-career ready despite any challenges he or she brings with them into the classroom?
I most certainly hope that sufficient high school graduates will want to teach, and that schools large and small, rural and metropolitan, with all kinds of students will once again be able to be choosy when selecting who will fill their classrooms. But hope is not the same as choice.
Kathy Scott is grants director in the Nogales Unified School District.
