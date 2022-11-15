 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
One-page Opinion sections this week

We are running one-page Opinion sections for the rest of the week, due in part to not having enough letters to the editor.

As always, we welcome your letters. You can tell us about your experience voting, either last Tuesday at the polls or by mail; or let us know what you think about the future of Arizona or the country as a whole. You also can share something nice that happened to you or tell us about a local issue you think deserves more attention.

Submit letters to the editors, or guest opinions if you want to elaborate on your thoughts, at tucson.com/opinion. If you have questions or comments, contact Opinion Editor Curt Prendergast at staropinions@tucson.com.

Follow these steps to easily submit a letter to the editor or guest opinion to the Arizona Daily Star.

