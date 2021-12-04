 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Opinion chat Dec. 6

Opinion chat Dec. 6

The Arizona Daily Star Opinion team will host our weekly reader chat Thursday, Dec. 9, at 2 p.m. Our special guests will be Shannon Riggs and Libby Tobey with Pop Cycle.

Pop Cycle is a women-owned small business focused on localism, sustainability, reclaimed materials, locally sourced and supporting local artists. Learn more about Pop Cycle and get some great gift ideas!

If you would like to join the conversation Thursday, email Opinion coordinator Sara Brown at sbrown@tucson.com, and she will email you the Zoom link; or, here is the meeting ID: 935 4617 8115 and password: 346308. Or use this link to connect to the Zoom meeting https://zoom.us/j/93546178115?pwd=cmNjNDZRaG9IUXliZGtvYkNGZTZsUT09

You can join by video or just listen in over your phone.

Do you have a guest recommendation? Please email us to suggest. To see previous reader chats, go to tucson.com/opinion/chats/

Shannon Riggs and Libby Tobey

Riggs and Tobey

 Contact Curt at (520) 573-4224 or cprendergast@tucson.com

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
Local Opinion: Student debt, workforce development need attention
Local Editorials and Opinion

Local Opinion: Student debt, workforce development need attention

OPINION: "The challenges of college affordability and workforce development are linked, yet too complex for either the government or business community to solve alone. A public-private solution is what’s needed. That’s why we gathered on Thursday at the University of Arizona with some of the state’s smartest minds in business and education," write Gov. Doug Ducey and Wesley D. Kremer, president of Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

Local Opinion: A century of work continues at United Way
Local Editorials and Opinion

Local Opinion: A century of work continues at United Way

  • Updated

OPINION: "As we move boldly, yet with humility, into our next 100 years, we’re guided by our successes over the last century. We do so with the understanding that today’s needs still require the same spirit of collaboration, the duty for which I believe we’ve been called, and the confidence that we can continue to bring systemic positive change to our community by uniting people, ideas, and resources," writes Tony Penn, president of United Way of Tucson and Southern Arizona.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News